6 actors that you can’t resist in ARY Digital Dramas

Actors and actresses are the main focus of a drama after the story and they must be appealing to the eyes of the viewers for one to be entertained to continue watching the dramas. We have picked up 6 hottest male actors from the ARY Digital dramas who are irresistible and cannot be ignored at any cost.

Emmad Irfani

Emmad Irfani is one of the most charismatic personalities in Pakistan’s media industry. He is also a winner of Lux Style Award for Best Male Model. He is currently in the drama ‘Dil Nahi Manta’ and playing the lead role of Huzaifa. He has always been in the top list of the fashion designers and usually rocked the ramp for them. You can watch this hunk every Saturday at 9:00 pm in his latest drama ‘Dil Nahi Manta’.

Feroze Khan

Feroze Khan is a Pakistani VJ on ARY Musik’s show ‘Guru Hoja Shuru’, he is becoming a well known face in the showbiz industry. ‘Chup Raho’ is trending in Pakistan and everyone is talking about it, from the plot to the cast everything is up to the mark and having Feroze on screen just multiplies the whole excitement. He was the Pakistan’s most well known VJ and because of his background he is ruling the industry and girl drool over him. You can catch him in ‘Chup Raho’ every Tuesday at 8:00 on ARY Digital and on ARY Musik also.

Jibran Syed

Jibran is the villain in ARY Digital’s famous drama ‘Chup Raho’ he is so mesmerizing that any girl would willing want to get tortured by him. While the shooting of ‘Chup Raho’ he got slapped 15 times by Sajjal Ali to get the perfect shot. In the previous dramas he was clean shaved but this rugged look of his is a plus point to the entire attire. His character is for the viewers to hate him but his drop dead gorgeous looks will not make you envy him at all in ‘Chup Raho’ which is aired every Tuesday at 8:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

Osman Khalid Butt

Osman is a theater director and an actor he is also in poetry and short stories. He is known as a journalist and a writer as well, who has also branched out in acting. He has does many stages shows and dramas on national television. His latest venture ‘Goya’ is where he is playing a young boy’s role and his young looks fits well for the character, ‘Goya’ is aired every Saturday at 8:00 pm on ARY Digital.

Shehroz Sabzwari

Being a child to a superstar is an added value to the whole package but having this appealing looks made Shehroz make his place in every girl’s heart. From his acting to his role transformation the actor has improved and there is more room for improvement. He is currently acting in ARY Digital’s drama ‘Khata’ which is aired every Wednesday on 8:00 pm where you can experience the actor’s transformation of him being 27 years old in reality and in the drama he is acting as a 17 year old teenager and you can’t even point out a mistake.

Faisal Qureshi

Faisal is Veteran actor; he has been in the field for so long and knows what he is doing. He can do a comedy role and a serious role with a switch just in seconds. In ‘Main Bushra’ he is maintaining a serious role but the scenes and his acting is so intense that the viewers automatically get all emotional and is the most popular actor in Pakistan.

You can catch these hot men by clicking on the desired images below:

