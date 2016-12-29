11 Celebrity looks you can pull off

One of my favorite quotes include “dress like you’re already famous,” it clearly means that no matter what, you can always always pull off a look that would wow everyone when you step out to attend an occasion. We all are aware of how terribly we love to be in our pjs and sweats, but come on – when you lose that bun and curl those hair you also want a dress that would add a little oomph to your look. High heels, hand bags, belts and all kinds of other accessories are the addition to the stack of your look.
Here are 11 looks that you can very easily pull off if you’re heading out for a lunch/dinner with your girls, a family gathering or even a work thing!
1.Look super cool with off the shoulder kurta like Mawra Hocane:
2.Go classy with a jacket like Armeena Rana Khan:
#Mirror #Selfie #Smartwear #Heels #ArmeenaKhan #BinRoye #Promotions #Throwback
3.Or keep it casual like Sadaf Kanwal in a denim:
4.Look sexy in off the shoulder top like Meesha Shafi:
Great food and great friends tonight at #SCAFA #CulinaryInstitute #LHR #DXB #OOTD @zara @jbrandjeans @remaluxe #meeshashafi #singer #actor #Pakistan
5.Or look chic in tulip pants like Amna Baber:
6.Step out in a black and white like Amna Ilyas:
Thank you #jagopakistanjago for having me on your show. Wearing draped velvet top by @saniamaskatiya Photo courtesy @harisysmaniimages
7.Go desi in a kurta salwar like Momina Mustehsan:
8.Try a pearl white look just like Maya Ali:
9.Or sport a little flair like Sanam Saeed:
10.Wear a cape and look stylish like Momal Sheikh:
#karachiselahore#premiere#pakistanicinema#lovethelook#hairandmakeup#thanksto#mehrsalon#beautifuloutfitby#sherishrehan#jewelleryby#outhouse KSL was a great movie I just couldn’t stop laughing, great job by every single person #pakistanicinema #gooddirection#greatacting #awesomescript @sehrishrehan @meherssalon @wajahatraufofficial @karachiselahore @shahzadsheikh37 @ayesha.m.omar @mjnawaz @outhousejewellery
11.Or look elegant by wearing cigarette pants like Syra Shehroze: