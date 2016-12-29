11 Celebrity looks you can pull off

One of my favorite quotes include “dress like you’re already famous,” it clearly means that no matter what, you can always always pull off a look that would wow everyone when you step out to attend an occasion. We all are aware of how terribly we love to be in our pjs and sweats, but come on – when you lose that bun and curl those hair you also want a dress that would add a little oomph to your look. High heels, hand bags, belts and all kinds of other accessories are the addition to the stack of your look.

Here are 11 looks that you can very easily pull off if you’re heading out for a lunch/dinner with your girls, a family gathering or even a work thing!

1.Look super cool with off the shoulder kurta like Mawra Hocane:

Ready for my Birthday like #OhYeah ?????????????????? A video posted by MAWRA ???? (@mawrellous) on Sep 28, 2016 at 5:31am PDT

2.Go classy with a jacket like Armeena Rana Khan:



#Mirror #Selfie #Smartwear #Heels #ArmeenaKhan #BinRoye #Promotions #Throwback A photo posted by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial) on May 22, 2016 at 11:38am PDT

3.Or keep it casual like Sadaf Kanwal in a denim:



It’s not a pout ???????? #naturalpicture #throwback #FashionWeek #Picofftheday #sadafkanwal #Sk A photo posted by Sadaf Kanwal (@sadafkanwal) on Sep 22, 2015 at 12:34pm PDT

4.Look sexy in off the shoulder top like Meesha Shafi:

5.Or look chic in tulip pants like Amna Baber:



#AboutLastNight wearing #MGT #HotSeller @maheengtaseer ???????????? #AmnaBaber #AmoB @maheentaseer ???????? A photo posted by Amna Babar (@amnababer) on Sep 19, 2016 at 9:58pm PDT

6.Step out in a black and white like Amna Ilyas:



Thank you #jagopakistanjago for having me on your show. Wearing draped velvet top by @saniamaskatiya Photo courtesy @harisysmaniimages A photo posted by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas) on Nov 10, 2016 at 1:02am PST

7.Go desi in a kurta salwar like Momina Mustehsan:



Wonderful jora sent by @jahanaraofficial ???? Love it! Thank you so much! #Jahanara #Lawn Picture by @thrupolaroids A photo posted by Momina Mustehsan (@mominamustehsan) on Jun 30, 2016 at 10:03am PDT

8.Try a pearl white look just like Maya Ali:



1st day of Shaukat Khanum breast cancer awareness campaign 2016 n wearing this beautiful white dress by @crossstitch_official???????? #shaukatkhanum #awarenesscampaign???? #1stday #wearing #crossstitch #white #mayaali???? A photo posted by maya ali (@mayaaliofficial) on Oct 18, 2016 at 5:49am PDT

9.Or sport a little flair like Sanam Saeed:



#dobaraphirse #promotions #ptvmorningshow #nov25th @remashehrbano @remaluxe thank you @mehrukhan thank you girlies ???????????????? A photo posted by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody) on Nov 18, 2016 at 12:51am PST

10.Wear a cape and look stylish like Momal Sheikh:



11.Or look elegant by wearing cigarette pants like Syra Shehroze:



Such a sweeeeetheart you are @sanaabbasofficial much love to you ???????? #eidday3 #ithinkimdoneforayear A video posted by Syra Shahroz (@sairoz) on Sep 15, 2016 at 6:02am PDT

