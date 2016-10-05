Besharam Couldn’t Be Better Without Saba Qamar!

It’s no surprise that Saba Qamar has made waves in Pakistani Industry at such young age, her recent drama serial Besharam is making everyone go gaga over her. The woman has a pool of talent and she sure does know how to make men out there light headed with just a swirl. So we decided to stalk her instagram and make sure you get the insides of Saba’s insta! The women is flawless, plus she sure can be one hell of a style guru.
Looks like someone is having a ball, shooting for their upcoming movie Lahore Se Aagey!
She sure looks like the Mastani of our industry, loving this traditional look!
Saba Qamar for #MahidKhawar. #sabaqamar – Team SQZ taking over from today onwards on her Instagram, as she is mostly busy to post. Ofcourse Saba will be posting herself too. Enjoy!
A photo posted by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamar) on
This on screen couple is LOVE! And who doesn’t love besharam?
That gasp though.
Wait..200k…For real? A big thanks to all of my lovely followers! I love each and every one of you, thanks for supporting me, its been great to enjoy this journey with you all! ??? Love each and every one of you equally even if you are Pakistani or Indian thanks to each of my follower for being there for me! Cheers. ???????? #Sabaholics #200kfam Also thanks to my babe @princess_sabaqamarfc for the #happy200ksaba ????????
A photo posted by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamar) on
Not many girls can pull off a pishwaas and here she is looking perfect, no a hair out place!
Find your tribe and love them hard! Friends are like wine, the older the better!
If you seek a daily feast for your eyes – then Saba Qamar is the one! Don’t miss out on her latest show Besharam – which is going viral currently.
