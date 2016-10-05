web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Blogs  »  Besharam Couldn’t Be Better Without Saba Qamar!

Besharam Couldn’t Be Better Without Saba Qamar!

It’s no surprise that Saba Qamar has made waves in Pakistani Industry at such young age, her recent drama serial Besharam is making everyone go gaga over her. The woman has a pool of talent and she sure does know how to make men out there light headed with just a swirl. So we decided to stalk her instagram and make sure you get the insides of Saba’s insta! The women is flawless, plus she sure can be one hell of a style guru.

Looks like someone is having a ball, shooting for their upcoming movie Lahore Se Aagey! 

#BTS of #LahoreSeAagey , #YasirHussain and #SabaQamar fishing in the beautiful city of Swat ????

A photo posted by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamar) on

She sure looks like the Mastani of our industry, loving this traditional look!

This on screen couple is LOVE! And who doesn’t love besharam?

We’re backk together! #Zahba ????????

A photo posted by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamar) on

That gasp though.

Not many girls can pull off a pishwaas and here she is looking perfect, no a hair out place!

A girl should be two things Classy and Fabulous -Coco Chanel.

A photo posted by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamar) on

Find your tribe and love them hard! Friends are like wine, the older the better!


If you seek a daily feast for your eyes –  then Saba Qamar is the one! Don’t miss out on her latest show Besharam – which is going viral currently.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments

About Author

Kinza Piracha
Kinza Piracha

Kinza Piracha is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor at ARY Digital Network.

8 Comments

  1. content
    December 21, 2016 at 6:54 pm

    I simply want to say I’m all new to weblog and truly loved your page. Probably I’m want to bookmark your site . You really come with terrific writings. Thanks a lot for sharing your website page.

  2. see this site
    December 25, 2016 at 5:41 pm

    It’s almost close to impossible to encounter well-advised men and women on this matter, fortunately you appear like you realize whatever you’re posting on! Thank You

  3. look at this website
    December 26, 2016 at 1:40 am

    I simply hope to inform you that I am new to wordpress blogging and completely valued your page. Very possible I am going to store your blog post . You truly have impressive article blog posts. Delight In it for share-out with us the best website post

  4. about his
    December 26, 2016 at 2:21 am

    Absolutely interesting resources you have remarked, thanks so much for setting up.

  5. visit site
    December 26, 2016 at 2:30 am

    Hi here, just turned conscious of your writings through Bing, and discovered that it’s seriously good. I’ll be grateful for should you continue on this.

  6. aroma super
    December 26, 2016 at 4:51 am

    https://aromasuperstore.com/

  7. jersey sheets review
    December 26, 2016 at 5:04 am

    Now I am actually really unclear! Assumed, exactly how do you receive a spring mattress in a package, spun no a lot less?

  8. this post
    December 27, 2016 at 1:20 am

    Genuinely motivating highlights you have stated, many thanks for posting.

Leave a Reply

© 2016 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.