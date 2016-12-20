Bulbulay is one the most admired show of ARY Digital, it hasn’t only won hearts here but too have gotten people hooked to their TV screens everywhere. be it Nabeen, Mahmood Saab or Khoobsurat – the cast has been making you laugh since 2009. The queen of Bulbulay – Hina Dilpazeer who lights up the show has always gone an extra mile to do something out of the box, whether with Quddusi Sahaab Ki Bewa or Jeevan Haathi, whatever she touches turns into gold!

Check out these best scenes from Bulbulay that will certainly bring you up if your feeling down, so get set to guffaw and don’t forget to appreciate it.

Watch all your favorite Bulbulay episodes all over again!

