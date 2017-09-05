Main Aur Tum 2.0 – ARY Digital Exclusive Drama

After the huge success of “MAIN AUR TUM” ARY Digital presents, “MAIN AUR TUM2.0” .Continuing Sherry (Aijaz Aslam) and Shams (Faisal Qureshi)s comical bonding in the faces of their sons Faizan and Aadi in Main or Tum 2.0 now. Main or Tum 2.0 will also be a quick witted,slapstick comedy that revolves around a group of 3 friends and their neighbor.Each episode is filled with humorous quirks and a guest appearance that drives the viewer in a frenzy of laughter.They find themselves in a new situation every time and deal with the consequences in their own unique and hilarious manner. Aadi as Aadi, Faizan Sheikh as Faizan, Vardah Aziz as Vardah, Their neighbor and center of attention. Ayaz Samoo as Ayaz, Faisal Qureshi as Shams.

So, do not forget to watch this hilarious family of Main or Tum 2.0. Do not miss them because they are promising the same laughter treat as Main or Tum 1.

Writer:Ayaz Samoo

Director:Mohsin Ali

Cast:

Aadi, as Aadi

Faizan, as Faizan

Ayaz Samoo, as Ayaz

Vardah , as Vardah

Faisal Qureshi, as Shams

Saboor Ali,

Humayun Saeed,

Shazeen,

Yasir Hussain,

Kubra & others

Timing :

Watch ‘Main Aur Tum 2.0’ Every Saturday at 07 :30 pm only on ARY Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here

