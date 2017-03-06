Zindaan – ARY Digital Exclusive Drama

The drama serial Zindaan is scheduled to be go on air from March 7th, 2017, every Tuesday on Ary Digital at 9:00 pm. The time has come to endure with the drama serial whose teasers and trailers were tempting us from quite some time. It’s a love triangle when the story revolves around Asad as Muneeeb Butt and Farah as Aiman Khan and Lubna as Fatima Effendi. Asad is a family oriented guy and a devoted person also happen to be Farah’s first cousin, apparently bound in childhood engagement with her. Asad leans more towards Lubna but Farah’s obsession offers immense mess to the situation.

The wonderful and great story line is written by Samina Ejaz and directed by Syed Atif Hussain. It surely gives us with the vibes of tormented love and obsession, and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the play has actually bore with real life lessons to be learnt. Altogether there is a war like situation of good and evil , let’s see how good can defeat the negativity and keep the family relationships intact.

Director: Syed Atif Hussain

Writer: Samina Ejaz

Cast:

Muneeb Butt

Aimen Khan

Fatima Effendi

Asad Siddiqui

Srha Asghar

Shagufta Ejaz

Ghazala Butt

Hadi Firdousi

Shehzad Malik

Timing :

Watch ‘Zindaan’ Every Tuesday at 9:00 pm only on ARY Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments