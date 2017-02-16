Ye Ishq — The Incomplete Happiness Of Mishkaat.

The drama serial “Ye Ishq” is a love bound story where family relationships comes first, as Mishkaat and Maaz holds the weight of honor on their shoulders . The episode revealed the nikkah of both to Fatima and her ex-husband when Anna Ji showed up at Fatima’s house and told her the truth of Maaz & Mishkaat’s secret nikkah and claimed Mishkaat her official daughter-in-law . The news was a shocker for Fatima and her dad and was not expecting such flare on the occasion of Mishkaat’s commitment day when her future in laws were present.

Kiya Maaz ne Zabardasti Nikah ke zarye apni Muhabbat ko apnay Naam kar ke theek kia? ???? #YehIshq ???? #ShahzadNoor #AnamAhmad in an intense lovestory written by #AsmaSayani A post shared by Asma Sayani (@asmasayaniofficial) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:59am PST

Fatima could not bear the whole situation and let Mishkaat go , this made her angry to the extreme. Maaz and Anna Ji took Mishkaat to their house and on her arrival everyone was astound of Maaz’s new wife. It was difficult for Mishkaat to adjust in Maaz’s house as it made her upset to confront her careless father who remarried and his daughter Neha , apparently Mishkaat’s step sister.

i have find 2 new of @shaista_j picture on the set of ye ishq. #maamshaistajabeen #shahzadnoor #anumahmed <3 i love serial ye ishq???????????????????????? A post shared by lovema’amshaista.???? (@fan_of_shaista_jabeen) on Jan 13, 2017 at 4:40pm PST

Will Mishkaat ever adjust in her in-laws and be able to accept Maaz as her husband?

Will Fatima holds her anger for her daughter?

Will Neha let go of Maaz and finally accepts the fact that he is gone?

Watch another episode of “Ye Ishq” every Wednesday at 9:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

