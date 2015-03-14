web analytics
Woh Ishq Tha Shayed

Drama Plot:

‘Woh Ishq Tha Shayed’ is a fascinating love story of Asna and Sherry, her rich college friend. Despite all the opposition from sherry’s parents for class differences, he remains pertinent to marry Asna. Situation gets worse when Sherry gets kidnapped and Asna’s parents force her to get married to another guy, upon which she agrees to Aamir’s proposal.

When Sherry gets an escape from this forceful abduction, he gets to know that Asna got married to someone else. Aamir a through gentlemen slowly tries to win his wife’s heart. Asna’s love for Aamir never gets the chance to see daylight as Aamir dies in sudden car accident leaving Asna in nostalgia of incomplete love…

Eternal love may not be very easy to attain!

Ishq is a fervent love for someone regardless of any boundaries of race, class, religion & looks…

Directed by: Ahmed Kamran

Written by: Mahwish Hassan

Cast:

  • Sanam Chaudhry
  • Syed Jibran
  • Salman Saeed
  • Shaista Jabeen
  • Saba Faisal
  • Sana Askari
  • Adnan Jilani
  • Fazila Qazi and others.

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

