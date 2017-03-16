Will Shahab ever leave Jaana for the sake of his sister’s happiness?

Shahab’s mind is suffering from anxiety and is stressed out to the extreme as he is caught between his sister’s wedding and his own issues related to Jaana and Sumaira. Shahab’s sister is going through an exasperated consequences of Shahab’s marriage with Jaana , as the entire family is not excepting Jaana as his second wife , with this act each family member is going through crucial times. It was Uzma’s mehndi ceremony when Shahab accused Sumaira’s secret affair with Uzair which made the marriage arrangements postponed.

Don’t forget to watch Waada tonight at 8pm only on ARY digital ???? A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly) on Jan 11, 2017 at 6:28am PST

Shahbab is awfully jealous with Uzair’s existence and his visits at his house to meet Sumaira , however Uzair is just trying to console her from the pain she is confronting. Shahab is disturbed as his sister’s marriage is on stake so he visited Uzma’s in-laws and asked them not to postpone the marriage arrangements, but they put a strange and legit condition infront Shahab to leave Jaana and divorce her in this way Uzma’s wedding would be resume. This condition was so tough for him and it made Shahab realize that life is nothing without his own family and he must repair and restore what has been ruined.

While shooting for #Waada #Jaana #shahaab #sabooraly #faysalqureshi A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly) on Feb 20, 2017 at 2:30am PST

Will Shahab ever leave Jaana for his sister’s wedding?

Will Shahab be able to find his way back to his family?

Will Sumaira ever accept Shahab with wholeheartedly?

