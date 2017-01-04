How will Nimra live with a man who has zero feelings for her?

Another episode of Moray Saiyan begins with Zubairia being forced into getting married by her sister in law, but she needs to study and be a booming doctor. On the other hand Ghaziyan is finally prepared to marry Nimra after the immense pressure from his family. This decision doesn’t stop Ghaziyan from missing Zubaria and it’s the same with her, the two think about each other nonstop.

Nimra is well aware of the fact that Ghaziyan is in love with Zubaria and she doesn’t want to be the cause of their misery, inside it kills her to see the love of her life being drawn towards another woman. Will she be ever happy with someone who doesn’t feel the same way for her as she does for him?

Nimra decides to take call Zubaria and plans a rendezvous, she knows that deep in heart she wants the two to be together. On the other hand Kabir wants his daughter to be wed in his house, even after separation, Kabir and Zakia have their own set of beliefs that they find correct.

Moray Saiyan has reached to the point where Zubaria and Ghaziyan try to suppress their feelings for each other, the slow paced romantic drama needs to pick a pace so that the viewers get exactly what they want. The complicated relationships of people in the drama must be cleared. There’s no doubt that Zakia solely blackmails everyone with her alligator tears! It’s about time she comes up with a new technique to get attention.

What will happen next? Will Ghaziyan and Nimra tie the knot? How will Zubaria live without the love of her life? How will the broken relationship of Zakia and Kabir affect the entire family?

Stay tuned for more updates on Moray Saiyan on ARY Digital which airs every Tuesday at 9.00 pm.

