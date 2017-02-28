Will Junaid be able to make an atonement of Laali’s Loss?

Drama serial Sun Yaara has taken a detour to family destruction from happiness as Saifi finally propelled divorce papers to Laali , Saifi’s mother ignites him to the extreme so that with the agitation he could take a bold step to create jolt in Sikandir Vila , that will eventually make Junaid accept the proppsal for Tania who made the broth of evil act.

The super cast of the super hit TV drama #SunYara shoot the last spell. #JunaidKhan #HiraMani #ZarnishKhan. @calljunaidkhan A post shared by DIVA Magazine – Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:43am PST

Saifi is also broken and reminisce over the days he spent with his wife and child , Tania’s obsession and mania has put every family member in trouble , the consequences are so severe that the fire is spread already. Junaid apologizes to Laali and consider himself as the odd one out, there was this unseen perplexity that surrounds him and keep him troublesome with his situation. On the other hand Laali did visit Saifi’s work place to negotiate the situation and tried her best to settle down the matter decently, however Saifi’s stance remains the same as he wanted his sister to be settled as a compensation of Junaid disrespecting her honor .

Brothers of Sun Yaara …Tallal & Khuram …Tonight 8pm Only on Ary Digital #SunYaara #AryDigital #AsimMehmood #junaidkhan A post shared by ASIM MEHMOOD (@asimtheactor) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:57am PST

The truth lies under the carpet as nobody knows the real scenario of what exactly happened between Tania and Junaid. If we make an estimation of the circumstances than any god-fearing person would never let someone’s family getting destroyed and would fear of the aftermath, seems like Tania still wants her say to be fulfilled by marrying Junaid at any cost.

Had a blast at #goodmorningpakistan today with team #SunYara. Watch the 6th episode tonight on #arydigital #Junaidkhan #HiraMani #minaalkhan #asimmehmood #danishnawaz A post shared by Junaid Khan (@calljunaidkhan) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:35am PST

Will Junaid be able to make an atonement of Laali’s divorce?

Is Saifi going to live his life normally after ending relationship with his little family?

Does Laali have a strengthen to overcome the doomed situation?

Watch another episode of “Sun Yaara” every Monday at 8:00 pm only on Ary Digital.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments