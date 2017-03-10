Will Haya be more shocked of Harib’s weird behavior towards her and call it quits?

When a mother is caught between her ego-centric emotions and wants to give her best to her children then it is a tough situation , the same can be seen in drama serial Rasm-e-Duniya when Musarat is trying to feed her complexities by paralyzing Tabrez and his entire family and actually made them beg infornt of her, but was it her failures that she was trying to make Tabrez learn his lessons or it was about showing her immense love to Harib? In a scene where Musarat tells every detail of her past to Haya was very nicely directed , with the mixed up confused emotions and emptiness they both shared was very touchy, seems like both of them suffered the consequences and it won’t be wrong to say that the history does repeat itself.

#selfie #goodmorning #anewday #stayfocused #stayblessed???? spread #love A post shared by Sami Khan (@sami_khan.official) on Feb 21, 2017 at 10:30pm PST

With Tabrez’s falling health issues and the recent heart attack made Haya ponder over her decisions which finally made her sacrifice the love of her life, over her parent’s happiness. Muasrat was basically tenders her heart by doing righteous for her step son Harib, it was her motherly instincts that was gushing inside her heart but at the same time the urge to make Tabrez realize of the damages that took place decades ago. Finally knots tied between Harib and Haya , Faris left the house for good and told his mother about his new job aborad, however it was just his heart and ego that was hurt and wanted to be in an isolation for some time. Haya after marrying Harib found a very peculiar behavior by him and she was disturbed immensely.

Beautiful @armeenakhanofficial A post shared by Rasm-e-duniya (Ary Digital) (@adnan_armeena_bilal) on Dec 24, 2016 at 2:13am PST

A very great story line that catches and fix the attention of the watchers, I like the residential location somewhere in Lahore, and adds depth to the scenes. Also I would like to mention the attire Samina Peerzada carried was just upto the mark of an eccentric lady with brains and love.

Our all time favourite lady @samina.peerzadaofficial #rasmeduniya A post shared by Rasm-e-duniya (Ary Digital) (@adnan_armeena_bilal) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:21am PST

Let’s see , will Haya be more shocked of Harib’s weird behavior towards her and call it quits? Or

Does it seem all normal to Musarat?

Has Faris moved on already from this odd love tale with Haya?

Dashing @bilalabbas_khan A post shared by Rasm-e-duniya (Ary Digital) (@adnan_armeena_bilal) on Dec 22, 2016 at 7:04am PST

Do you want to know if Harib is suffering from bipolar? Than watch another episode of Rasm-e-Dunya every Thursday at 8:00 pm only at Ary Digital.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments