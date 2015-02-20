Two new mega ARY Digital dramas

On ARY Digital two new ARY Digital dramas have started on the same date one of them is ‘Tumse Mil Kay’ and ‘Ishq Parast’ on Thursday at 8 pm and 9 pm. Both these dramas have a unique story, the similarity between these two stories are that they have a ting of love story in them.

‘Tumse Mil Kay’ is a story about a young beautiful girl who is waiting for her price but it’s not easy for anyone to get the right one for themselves. Zilehuma is living with her typical step mother who is cruel to her along with the step sisters. Watching the drama, reminded of Disney’s classic ‘Cinderella’ where the princess is waiting for her prince charming to come and rescue her. Zilehuma is in love with Humayun and he loves her too but the story is still there to unveil.

Maira is Humayun’s friend but she has developed feelings for him and Maira’s mum spoke to Humayun about the marriage but he refused saying that he doesn’t have feelings for Maira and he cant marry her. This has twisted the whole story, let’s see what happens next, watch ‘Tumse Mil Kay’ every Thursday at 8:00 pm only on ARY Digital if you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.

‘Ishq Parast’ is a very young love story having four different people in the story. Hamza is a young carefree guy who is in love with Dua who is an innocent girl with her father and mother who are strict about everything in life. On the other side is Arsala who is a spoil brat and her loving brother Zohaib is always there to support her anyhow. Whether whatever the reason is the loving brother is always supporting his sister and doing all possible things to make her happy.

Dua and Hamza completely love each other and nothing can come in their way but fate is not their favor. Watch ‘Ishq Parast’ every Thursday at 9:00 pm to see how this story unfold, if you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.

