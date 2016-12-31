Twitter reaction on 2017 is the best thing you’ll see today

While we say good riddance to 2016, we hope the new years brings all the good. There’s no doubt that 2016 was a year that came with it’s highs and lows. It did take too much in terms of unexpected deaths, but was fruitful to some extent. Now in 2017 we all have our fingers crossed!
New Year’s call for resolutions, celebrations and festivity. The hashtag #Iwish2017 and #2017in3words began trending yesterday and believe us when we say that we can relate! Not only these tweets will crack you up but you’ll go like ‘oh yeah i need that’ or ‘this needs to be done.’ Scroll down to have a look!
Story of my life
We all know this is gonna be us #2017in3words pic.twitter.com/NFchP2THJw
— 5SOS Old Tweets (@oldtweetsof5sos) December 30, 2016
This!
#2017in3words Clean the mess pic.twitter.com/b9h9jeX4Dr
— James Anthony (@ASummerJames) December 30, 2016
Me in New Year. ???? ???? #2017in3words pic.twitter.com/mRzk2wWwm5
— Relatable Tweets ? (@mymoodness) December 31, 2016
#2017in3words please don’t suck
— Anthony Gargiula (@AnthonyGargiula) December 30, 2016
Our Pakistanis had their own share of wishes
#IWishIn2017 pic.twitter.com/q75gUFsrZ4
— Mirza Irfaan (@homo_sapien27) December 31, 2016
#HappyNewYear #Pakistan #IWishIn2017 pic.twitter.com/s7Nmnv4byI
— Naazgul Baloch (@NaazgulBaloch) December 31, 2016
Interesting
#IWishIn2017 George Michael gets a playmate in heaven. pic.twitter.com/VAfm4Y89cQ
— Shahjahan Khurram (@91Shahji) December 31, 2016
#IWishIn2017 mei bhi kisi ki crush banun????????
— Jennyyy (@Janitasamson) December 31, 2016
Word!
#IWishIn2017
A new burger ranch opens up called ‘The Gym’
so that every time my mom asks:Amna kahan ja rhi ho.
I’ll be like:Maa gym.
— amna (@AmnaKhan97) December 31, 2016
— Sanya Ansari (@saniyaansari191) December 31, 2016
#IWishIn2017 pic.twitter.com/lMSFQ6IsAo
— Ahad Ghufran (@Ahad_G3) December 31, 2016
Though some of these cracked us up, others did make sense. What’s your 2017 wish?