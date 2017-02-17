Tumhare Hain ! Ost By Jimmy Khan

Tumhare Hain is the tale of three people who are entangled in the relationship of love and friendship. Rayan who is head over heels in love with Aania is aware that she loves him back but her insecurities are larger than her love. Insecurities of the very strong bond of Rayan and his best friend Zoya, the two are inseparable.

Zoya is madly in love with Danial and only to be with him she leaves everything but in the end he leaves her stranded and ditches her. For Rayan his friendship means the world to him which is why he chooses Zoya over Aania and marries her.

Furthermore, when Aania marries another and Rayan is married to Zoya the turn of events lead them to cross paths. Will they ever get over each other? Or how will their marriages be affected if the two are still in love with one another?

