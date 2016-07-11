Tum Milay – Exclusive ARY Digital Drama

Drama Plot :

No matter where you live; destiny always leads you to your one true love, Tum Milay is a story of Nimra who comes from U.S.A to fulfill her father’s final wish of being buried in Pakistan. After coming to Pakistan she meets Jibran and falls in love with him, but the past of Nimra’s father is somehow related to Jibran’s family that affects her massively.

They say that once misunderstandings are created between relationships, hopes and love vanishes and everything reaches on the verge of shattering.

Writer: Uzma Iftikhar

Director: Ahmed Bhatti

Cast:

Sehar Afzal as Nimra

Affan Waheed as Jibran Sarmad

Salman Saeed as Ibrahim

Ali Abbas as Asad

Maham Aamir as Hooriya

Saba Faisal as Fakhra

Timing:

Watch ‘Tum Milay’ Every Monday at 9:00 pm only on ARY Digital.If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.

