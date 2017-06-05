Tourist hotspot Cafe De Hunza owner, Shafqat Ali passes away

web analytics
Shafqat Ali, the man behind tourist hotspot, Cafe De Hunza and co-creator of the famous Hunza Walnut cake passed away due to a cardiac arrest, this Saturday. He singlehandedly put a small business in Karimabad on the world map and left behind a legacy that will go a long way.

 

June 4, 2017

Café de Hunza is the most famous cafè in Hunza located beneath Baltit Fort and attracted by foreigners. HunzaTea, walnut cake and roof top smoking area with the mesmerizing view of glowing local village at night are the main attractions of this beautiful place.Shafqat Ali, being a member of the AKYSB Cycling club also provided bicycles and equipment on rent for a ride to the KhunjerabPaas and to roam around, exploring the city.

Cafe de Hunza is famous as a must-visit eatery in Hunza for tourists and is known to serve the Hunza Walnut Cake, a dense pastry-like cake with a caramel walnut filling.

