Tourist hotspot Cafe De Hunza owner, Shafqat Ali passes away

Shafqat Ali, the man behind tourist hotspot, Cafe De Hunza and co-creator of the famous Hunza Walnut cake passed away due to a cardiac arrest, this Saturday. He singlehandedly put a small business in Karimabad on the world map and left behind a legacy that will go a long way.

One of the most genuine human beings I met in Hunza last year. Shafqat, Owner of Cafe De Hamza! Rest in Pease #Hunza#Shafqat#CafeDeHunzapic.twitter.com/BuJ8ykcuCY — Nawaz Bajwa (@NawazBajwa) June 4, 2017

#CafeDeHunza#shafqatali passed away,truly sad.1 of those spectacularly ordinary men who r extraordinary b/c of it.God bless him pic.twitter.com/nYGL5A61dG — Talia (@taliamirza)

June 4, 2017

Mr. Shafqat Ali, the man behind #CafeDeHunza and co-creator of the famous #HunzaWalnutCake, has passed away due to a cardiac arrest. RIP pic.twitter.com/iIr84WcIPS — All Things Hunza (@hunza_co) June 3, 2017

Café de Hunza is the most famous cafè in Hunza located beneath Baltit Fort and attracted by foreigners. HunzaTea, walnut cake and roof top smoking area with the mesmerizing view of glowing local village at night are the main attractions of this beautiful place.Shafqat Ali, being a member of the AKYSB Cycling club also provided bicycles and equipment on rent for a ride to the KhunjerabPaas and to roam around, exploring the city.

ShafqatAli,owner of #CafeDeHunza& member of AKYSB Cycling club passed away due to cardiac arrest.He was a very kind,caring& humble person pic.twitter.com/Rwk27dQu4C — SherzamanGulzaman (@Sherzaman88) June 4, 2017

Cafe de Hunza is famous as a must-visit eatery in Hunza for tourists and is known to serve the Hunza Walnut Cake, a dense pastry-like cake with a caramel walnut filling.

