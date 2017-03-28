Top 4 best original soundtracks that has followed immense attention

Pakistani dramas are taking away the lead to be the best drama sellers of all time not only in story line but also creating a new tune to the original soundtracks . We have hunt down some of the most beautifully eccentric tracks that just takes us to the rhythm with flowy thoughts and make us actually feel for the particular situation. Well, I guess that is the success of the drama when the soundtrack affiliate with the plot and make us flow in one rhythm.

‘Bay Khudi’ Soundtrack:

The best melodious track of Ary Digital drama is of “Bay Khudi” sung by ‘Adnan Dhool’ affiliate with the band called “Soch ” following with the female voice by ‘Sana Zulfiqar’ former contestant of Pakistan Idol. The track is immensely beautiful and has a real feel and vibes that make us fall for Sara Khan who was victimized by a sexual assault in the play. The cinematography and characters played are awesomely done and surely worth praising. The poetry of the track is marvelous and ofcourse Sana Zulfiqar’s new voice totally brings life to the entire plot of the serial.

‘Waada’ Soundtrack:

The beautiful soundtrack by Falak Shabir has made us spell bound when listening to the OST one would resist to push stop button , soundtrack of ‘Waada’ sung by Falak Shabir and written by Afzal Safi created this mad love for the song and literally make us in love with the magnificent video and ofcourse for the beautifully written script structured in such a decent way , and no doubt the drama has grabbed alot of attention and massive mass following. Love love the track 🙂

‘Sun Yaara’ Soundtrack:

The beautiful feel of the drama is locked in its soundtrack sung by the very talented Junaid Khan and Damia Farooq written by Mubashir Hassan who has groomed the instruments and blended the voice quality in such an elegant manner that we would love to hear the track on repeat. The song actually speaks the heart of Roshani to Talal , the direction of the track where Hira is indulged in the rainy weather illustrates a dramatic theme and looks perfect.

‘Rasm-e-Duniya’ Soundtrack:

The magic of Ali Azmat will be stagnant forever , and the fans will never back off as we still urge to hear him more, so Ali decided to sing this beautiful soundtrack for drama serail Rasm-e-Duniya , theblended version is amazingly performed , however the mix of alternative and classical is a taste to new genre. The song is already describing its feel for the intense plot and is filling us with the peculiar synopsis of love and insanity. Very well performed track and amazingly directed. Three cheers for the track.

