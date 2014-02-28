Drama Plot:
‘Tootay Huay Taaray’ is a story of three siblings, who face hard and troubled times after the tragic demise of their parents. Their only aunt, is in a feud to take over her departed brother’s property, against her step brother and the business partner of her brother. Neglected by friends and family, these children try to cope with their loss and come to terms with being orphans. At a tender age they are put through never ending misery and despair, from those who are supposed to take care of them and look after their well being.
Director: Zahid Mehmood
Writer: Dilawar Khan
Cast:
- Abiha
- Javeriya Abbasi
- Abid Ali
- Naheed Shabbir
- Noman Ijaz
- Maham
- Saima Qureshi
- Rashid Farooqui and others.
Timing:
This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.
Drama is superb but it never starts at 9:30 and has a lot of advertisements
in starting it was great but now story is slow
ab to story fast hoe chia plz
Please change the time of this drama from 9:30 PM to 10:30 PM
totey howey tary is a superb Drama
Tootay Huway Taray very nice story
dramaslash
What is the Ramadan timmings of Tootay huye Taray??
tootay huway taray ramazan mein kyun nahi a raha hai
plz mujay ye bata dein kay ye drama kab dobara start ho ga
‘Tootay Huay Taarey’ has been discontinued due to Ramadan, stay tuned to our website to know the new date and time. Thank you.
tooty howy taary kab start ho ga yaar????
Please publish UK timings of this drama transmission
has the serial started yet??
Hello,
can not access serial episode from shared link
Now this drama is getting dragged : Taking a look of indian dramas.
Please do not do this at it’s ruining its charm 🙁
