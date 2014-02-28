Drama Plot:

‘Tootay Huay Taaray’ is a story of three siblings, who face hard and troubled times after the tragic demise of their parents. Their only aunt, is in a feud to take over her departed brother’s property, against her step brother and the business partner of her brother. Neglected by friends and family, these children try to cope with their loss and come to terms with being orphans. At a tender age they are put through never ending misery and despair, from those who are supposed to take care of them and look after their well being.

Director: Zahid Mehmood

Writer: Dilawar Khan

Cast:

Abiha

Javeriya Abbasi

Abid Ali

Naheed Shabbir

Noman Ijaz

Maham

Saima Qureshi

Rashid Farooqui and others.

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

