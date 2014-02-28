web analytics
Tootay Huay Taaray

Tootay Hue Taaray

Drama Plot:

Tootay Huay Taaray’ is a story of three siblings, who face hard and troubled times after the tragic demise of their parents. Their only aunt, is in a feud to take over her departed brother’s property, against her step brother and the business partner of her brother. Neglected by friends and family, these children try to cope with their loss and come to terms with being orphans. At a tender age they are put through never ending misery and despair, from those who are supposed to take care of them and look after their well being.

Director: Zahid Mehmood

Writer: Dilawar Khan

Cast:

  • Abiha
  • Javeriya Abbasi
  • Abid Ali
  • Naheed Shabbir
  • Noman Ijaz
  • Maham
  • Saima Qureshi
  • Rashid Farooqui and others.

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

20 Comments

  1. Sabeen
    April 11, 2014 at 5:48 pm

    Drama is superb but it never starts at 9:30 and has a lot of advertisements

  2. Muhammmad kayani
    April 17, 2014 at 1:54 pm

    in starting it was great but now story is slow

  3. Muhammmad kayani
    April 17, 2014 at 1:55 pm

    ab to story fast hoe chia plz

  4. Saleem Rana
    April 21, 2014 at 9:45 am

    Please change the time of this drama from 9:30 PM to 10:30 PM

  5. Aminullah Kakar
    May 2, 2014 at 9:44 am

    totey howey tary is a superb Drama

  6. sharukh
    May 8, 2014 at 10:21 am

    Tootay Huway Taray very nice story

    dramaslash

  7. Farhan Siddiq
    July 1, 2014 at 5:51 pm

    What is the Ramadan timmings of Tootay huye Taray??

  8. Monu syed mohib ali
    July 1, 2014 at 10:45 pm

    tootay huway taray ramazan mein kyun nahi a raha hai
    plz mujay ye bata dein kay ye drama kab dobara start ho ga

  9. ARY DIGITAL
    July 2, 2014 at 12:58 pm

    ‘Tootay Huay Taarey’ has been discontinued due to Ramadan, stay tuned to our website to know the new date and time. Thank you.

  10. ARY DIGITAL
    July 2, 2014 at 1:05 pm

    At the moment ‘Tootay Huay Taarey’ has been discontinued due to Ramadan, if any changes it will be updated on our page. Stay tuned, thank you.

  11. junaid
    July 8, 2014 at 12:48 pm

    tooty howy taary kab start ho ga yaar????

  12. ARY DIGITAL
    July 8, 2014 at 5:19 pm

    ‘Tootay Huay Taarey’ has been discontinued due to Ramadan, stay tuned to our website to know the new date and time. As soon as any news is shared we will update it on our website. Thank you.

  13. Mehr
    July 8, 2014 at 8:58 pm

    Please publish UK timings of this drama transmission

  14. ARY DIGITAL
    July 9, 2014 at 12:56 pm

    At the moment ‘Tootay Huay Taarey’ is discontinued due to Ramadan, but still you can watch the previous episodes on this link http://www.arydigital.tv/videos/category/programs/tootay-huay-taaray/ Stay tuned to your website for updates about your favorite dramas. Thank you.

  15. Manam
    August 3, 2014 at 11:24 pm

    has the serial started yet??

  16. ARY DIGITAL
    August 4, 2014 at 6:56 pm

    Hello,
    ‘Tootay Huay Tarey’ will resume from today 4th August 2014 Monday to Thursday at 10:30 PM you can also watch the episodes here http://www.arydigital.tv/videos/category/programs/tootay-huay-taaray/ Thank you.

  17. Mehr
    August 6, 2014 at 6:02 pm

    can not access serial episode from shared link

    http://www.arydigital.tv/2014/02/28/tootay-huay-taaray/

  18. ARY DIGITAL
    August 6, 2014 at 8:08 pm

    You can watch the previous episodes here http://www.arydigital.tv/videos/category/programs/tootay-huay-taaray/

  19. mehr
    December 5, 2014 at 6:45 pm

    Now this drama is getting dragged : Taking a look of indian dramas.
    Please do not do this at it’s ruining its charm 🙁

Leave a Reply

