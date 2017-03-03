web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Blogs  »  Thank God Its Friday!

Thank God Its Friday!

Yes! And we know its Friday when you craving for weekends to come so desperately but the week pass so slow like a snail and suddenly when you know Thursday means, ” Bas weekend anay wala hai” , Ahh! such a relief even imagining yourself lying under the mountain of pillows.

Here are some of the first thing first reactions you immediately imagine in your brain:

Wait What? Its Friday !
Homes.Com GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

And then you invite your friends as if you wanna say “Thank You Friday”
Tgif GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

And if anyone tries to ruin your weekend there is only one word popping in your think cloud “TRY ME”
American Idol GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Ofcourse, Uninvited guests are not allowed at your weekend party or else you move them to the left..lol
Hairspray Live! GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

And when you know its all the junk stored under your bed, A frenzy begins 🙂
Party GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

But Monday haunts you and gives creep in the middle of the fun :/
Terror GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

And its finally over, the cheap thrill ride was gone with the wind.
Angie Tribeca GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

But then you start thinking about weekend again when its just Tuesday 🙁
Paramount Movies GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

So I guess we have to endure it till another Friday 🙂
Reactions GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments

About Author

Abia Gill
Abia Gill

Abia Gill is a passionate writer. To her writing is a creativity that can develop a sense of rhythm and timing in story telling.

Related Posts

© 2017 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.