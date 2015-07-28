web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Blogs  »  Tere Dar Per – Exclusive Ary Digital Drama

Tere Dar Per – Exclusive Ary Digital Drama

header1 png

Drama Plot:

Life is simply a matter of luck. Sometimes it is in your favor and sometimes it is not.

Narmeen the charming younger daughter of Riaz Sahab. Her lovable father to whom she lost because he mistrusted me and couldn’t survive. Riaz Sahab the Rigid Father of Nermeen. Family is one’s greatest strength but sometimes it becomes the most tedious struggle of life. Aqeela who is dominant and envious elder sister of Nermeen.

Sharing the same blood does not make you sister. She was supposed to be my safe heaven but she made my life Miserable. Zaheer is her brother-in-law who always supported her sister in her wickedness. Sikander has always been her supporter but his well wishes and love ruined my life..

And due to her sister’s inequity she had to marry Afan who was already married and is very older to me.

Afan is Nermeen’s insecure husband and after loosing her husband she realized that struggle never ends.. It is required to survive, because in order to stand up for something you should know what falling down was like!!

Director : Abdullah Badini

Writer : Rukhsana Nigar

Cast:

  • Sabreen Hisbani
  • Shahood Alvi
  • Saboor Ali
  • Qavi Khan
  • Naila Jaffri
  • Rashid Farooqi
  • Ali Abbas
  • Aliya Ali
  • Gul e Rana and others.

Timing:

This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments

About Author

site master

Related Posts

6 Comments

  1. next page
    February 4, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    CdTJGa Well I sincerely liked studying it. This subject offered by you is very effective for proper planning.

  2. Debt Solutions
    February 5, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    This can be the worst write-up of all, IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТve study

  3. exercise
    February 5, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    I simply could not go away your website prior to suggesting that I actually loved the usual info a person provide on your visitors? Is gonna be again steadily in order to inspect new posts

  4. stockport vehicle wraps
    February 5, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    This is a great tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Simple but very accurate information Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read post!

  5. van wraps stockport
    February 5, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Very nice article. I absolutely appreciate this site. Thanks!

  6. get my website on Google sandbach
    February 5, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Wonderful goods from you, man. I ave have in mind your stuff prior to and you are just too

Leave a Reply

© 2017 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.