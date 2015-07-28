Drama Plot:
Life is simply a matter of luck. Sometimes it is in your favor and sometimes it is not.
Narmeen the charming younger daughter of Riaz Sahab. Her lovable father to whom she lost because he mistrusted me and couldn’t survive. Riaz Sahab the Rigid Father of Nermeen. Family is one’s greatest strength but sometimes it becomes the most tedious struggle of life. Aqeela who is dominant and envious elder sister of Nermeen.
Sharing the same blood does not make you sister. She was supposed to be my safe heaven but she made my life Miserable. Zaheer is her brother-in-law who always supported her sister in her wickedness. Sikander has always been her supporter but his well wishes and love ruined my life..
And due to her sister’s inequity she had to marry Afan who was already married and is very older to me.
Afan is Nermeen’s insecure husband and after loosing her husband she realized that struggle never ends.. It is required to survive, because in order to stand up for something you should know what falling down was like!!
Director : Abdullah Badini
Writer : Rukhsana Nigar
Cast:
- Sabreen Hisbani
- Shahood Alvi
- Saboor Ali
- Qavi Khan
- Naila Jaffri
- Rashid Farooqi
- Ali Abbas
- Aliya Ali
- Gul e Rana and others.
Timing:
This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.
