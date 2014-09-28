Submit Blog
pyaray afzal ki happy ending nahi ho sakti thi kya…???? itna acha play or
sad ending…..
I am Rooma Murad, your drama ‘Chup Raho’ has the best story and Rameen’s character is powerful it is the most interesting drama at the moment
My world begest show “JETOO PAKISTAN:
World’s biggest show “JETOO PAKISTAN:
Can You Tell Me How To Join “Jeeto Pakistan” ?
Please Reply …
Hello,
You can register for ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ through the following link http://www.arydigital.tv/registration
Thank you.
plz invite me & my family i like jeeto pakistan
fahad bhai plz invite me & my family plz we like ur show jeeto pakistan
nyc programme dhoom machdi ary ny ur jeeto pakistan ny.plz invite me & my family,nadeem ali keerio.03062897895
Sir muj job day do plz
assalam walekum. sir
I want to play in your program. How its possible?
i want to play in your program how its pssible
i want to play in your program jeto pakistan in lahore
i want to come in your show
i want to come in your amazing show jeeto pakistan takitike takiyiki lazmi karni ha……..
i want to come in your show.
Asalam o Alaikum …… I m Arslan Awan student of International Islamic University Islamabad, i want 2 play in your upcoming program in Islamabad wid my Family plzzzzzzz plzzzzzzz help me 03417534195
I want to come in your fantastic show jeeto pakistan in Lahore, and make my night amazing.
Assalam-o-Aliakum
Em hAsNaIn f0rm kArAcHi
I wAnnA JoIn Ary Digital
h0w i cAn JoIn PlzZz TeLL mEh ?
i’m niaz ahmed and i join your program jeeto pakistan with my faimly plz u invite me with 5 members i shall be very thankful to u
Jet0oo Pakistan R0ckx..!!!
asslam-u-alikum i’m Nouman shahid and i join your program jeeto pakistan with my faimly plz u invite me with 5 members i shall be very thankful to u…………. 🙂
A-O-A am asiya bibi from khi,fahad bhai plzzzzzzzzzzzzz i request to u plz give me a 1 chance to enter your show plz invite me with my father.
i like jeeto pakistan show so please 1 chance to invite my family
Is ARY sports new channel coming ?
Hello,
No ARY Sports is not a new channel you can visit our website http://arysports.tv/
Thank you.
i am waiting your response
nice and good show.
Fahad Bhai u are great Personality.
o.m.g “AITRAAZ ” is so good serial , but I’m feeling that everybody is ignoring this serial , first u people changed the time from 8 to 9 pm
then changed the day from tuesday to saturday ,
thats not fair , “Aitraaz” is best of all after “pyaray afzal ”
Can you please play bulbulay for two times?
A.O.A Ary Digital Best Serial Channel
mujhy pta krna tha k Humayun Mehboob Ji k show m call kesy krty han meri tou call not sent likha aa jata hay ufone se call kr rhi thi me koi balance ka issue hay plz help me plz aj 28th of Nov mene bht koshish ki par nh hui plz meri help krdn plz
my son 2.1/2 yrs video for jeeto pakistan, how can send it to fwad ary jeeto pakistan
Hi
My name is Affan Raza and i am living in UAE (Dubai).
I want to know about the program Jeeto Pakistan that how i apply and join this program
Thanks
HI
I live in UK,I wanna work in ARY Dramas, How can i apply .
kinldy make ary islamic network in india we all muslims are waiting to watch in india
AOA i need live call number of program Sitaron ki baat humayun kay sath .. please update sooon
Fahad bhai ap k program main Aana ki Bhut khoish ha meri pori faimly ko Invite kar dain shukriya
Please upload last week episode of drama serial “Dil Lagi”
hello ARY group, i want Qmobile Z10 plz send me plz
nice show
nice and great show
Lahore my kab ho ga show. Date bta fain
I won a prize of 50k in jeeto Pakistan dated 24-June-2016, but still haven’t received the cash.
It was informed at the end of the program that it will be handed over later and they gave me gate pass receipt against it.
Later on with in a week time I received a confirmation call from the program organizers, since then I gave a followup call on the same number a couple of times and every time it was informed to me that I will receive a call shortly from sponsors end.
Now even that call back number is switched off…..
Kindly guide me where to contact…. and whether I will get the prize money or not. Cause at this point of time I am in real need of it.
Hoping to hear from you soon.
M.Mehdi
0345-3404074
FAHAD BAHI AGAR APP REALLY IS WEPSITE SE BELONG KARTEY HAI
TO PLEASE I REQUEST HUMAY APPNAY SHOW MAY BULALAY 5 FAMILY MEMBERS HAY
ENSHA ALLAH
MILAY GAY NEXT SHOW MAY
