web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Submit Blog

Submit Blog

Please Email Your Blogs at: [email protected]

If you are contributing for the first time please make sure you send Two  lines of your bio and a recent head-shot.

Thank You.

80 Comments

  1. Mohsin
    September 28, 2014 at 12:07 am

    pyaray afzal ki happy ending nahi ho sakti thi kya…???? itna acha play or
    sad ending…..

  2. rooma
    October 13, 2014 at 2:29 am

    I am Rooma Murad, your drama ‘Chup Raho’ has the best story and Rameen’s character is powerful it is the most interesting drama at the moment

  3. Zohaib Choudhary
    October 23, 2014 at 6:51 pm

    My world begest show “JETOO PAKISTAN:

  4. nisar ahmad
    October 28, 2014 at 4:06 pm

    World’s biggest show “JETOO PAKISTAN:

  5. Ayesha Khan
    November 5, 2014 at 1:25 pm

    Can You Tell Me How To Join “Jeeto Pakistan” ?
    Please Reply …

  6. ARY DIGITAL
    November 7, 2014 at 3:04 pm

    Hello,

    You can register for ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ through the following link http://www.arydigital.tv/registration

    Thank you.

  7. NADEEM ALI KEERIO.03062897895
    November 15, 2014 at 10:49 am

    plz invite me & my family i like jeeto pakistan

  8. NADEEM ALI KEERIO.03062897895
    November 15, 2014 at 10:54 am

    fahad bhai plz invite me & my family plz we like ur show jeeto pakistan

  9. NADEEM ALI KEERIO.03062897895
    November 15, 2014 at 11:09 am

    nyc programme dhoom machdi ary ny ur jeeto pakistan ny.plz invite me & my family,nadeem ali keerio.03062897895

  10. Muhammad Atif
    November 18, 2014 at 10:56 pm

    Sir muj job day do plz

  11. nooralam
    November 24, 2014 at 3:52 pm

    assalam walekum. sir

  12. Abid Ayubi Rasool
    November 27, 2014 at 1:08 pm

    I want to play in your program. How its possible?

  13. Talha RT
    December 5, 2014 at 12:58 pm

    i want to play in your program how its pssible

  14. Talha RT
    December 5, 2014 at 12:59 pm

    i want to play in your program jeto pakistan in lahore

  15. bilal siddiq
    December 8, 2014 at 10:02 pm

    i want to come in your show

  16. zeeshan ali
    December 9, 2014 at 3:03 pm

    i want to come in your amazing show jeeto pakistan takitike takiyiki lazmi karni ha……..

  17. zeeshan
    December 13, 2014 at 3:07 pm

    i want to come in your show.

  18. Arslan Awan
    December 14, 2014 at 11:57 pm

    Asalam o Alaikum …… I m Arslan Awan student of International Islamic University Islamabad, i want 2 play in your upcoming program in Islamabad wid my Family plzzzzzzz plzzzzzzz help me 03417534195

  19. Muhammad Waseem
    December 16, 2014 at 1:37 pm

    I want to come in your fantastic show jeeto pakistan in Lahore, and make my night amazing.

  20. Hasnain Raza
    December 16, 2014 at 6:02 pm

    Assalam-o-Aliakum
    Em hAsNaIn f0rm kArAcHi
    I wAnnA JoIn Ary Digital
    h0w i cAn JoIn PlzZz TeLL mEh ?

  21. naiz ahmed parhiyar
    January 8, 2015 at 7:50 pm

    i’m niaz ahmed and i join your program jeeto pakistan with my faimly plz u invite me with 5 members i shall be very thankful to u

  22. Arslan Aslam
    January 20, 2015 at 2:42 am

    Jet0oo Pakistan R0ckx..!!!

  23. Ñómì Jãäñ
    January 21, 2015 at 1:40 am

    asslam-u-alikum i’m Nouman shahid and i join your program jeeto pakistan with my faimly plz u invite me with 5 members i shall be very thankful to u…………. 🙂

  24. Aasiya Bibi
    January 26, 2015 at 10:25 am

    A-O-A am asiya bibi from khi,fahad bhai plzzzzzzzzzzzzz i request to u plz give me a 1 chance to enter your show plz invite me with my father.

  25. HASNAIN HASHMI
    January 27, 2015 at 12:28 pm

    i like jeeto pakistan show so please 1 chance to invite my family

  26. Ab Soomro
    February 2, 2015 at 10:46 am

    Is ARY sports new channel coming ?

  27. ARY DIGITAL
    February 2, 2015 at 4:00 pm

    Hello,

    No ARY Sports is not a new channel you can visit our website http://arysports.tv/

    Thank you.

  28. faisal
    February 16, 2015 at 8:03 pm

    i am waiting your response

  29. Waseem Akhtar
    April 15, 2015 at 1:48 am

    nice and good show.

  30. Kamran Ansari
    April 27, 2015 at 8:52 am

    Fahad Bhai u are great Personality.

  31. PaaLã Shã Bachã
    November 22, 2015 at 9:26 am

    o.m.g “AITRAAZ ” is so good serial , but I’m feeling that everybody is ignoring this serial , first u people changed the time from 8 to 9 pm
    then changed the day from tuesday to saturday ,
    thats not fair , “Aitraaz” is best of all after “pyaray afzal ”

  32. Umer Butt
    November 22, 2015 at 7:42 pm

    Can you please play bulbulay for two times?

  33. noorbaloch
    November 25, 2015 at 8:06 pm

    A.O.A Ary Digital Best Serial Channel

  34. Urooj Khan
    November 28, 2015 at 11:42 am

    mujhy pta krna tha k Humayun Mehboob Ji k show m call kesy krty han meri tou call not sent likha aa jata hay ufone se call kr rhi thi me koi balance ka issue hay plz help me plz aj 28th of Nov mene bht koshish ki par nh hui plz meri help krdn plz

  35. shahzad
    December 21, 2015 at 8:31 pm

    my son 2.1/2 yrs video for jeeto pakistan, how can send it to fwad ary jeeto pakistan

  36. Affan Raza
    January 6, 2016 at 6:33 pm

    Hi
    My name is Affan Raza and i am living in UAE (Dubai).
    I want to know about the program Jeeto Pakistan that how i apply and join this program

    Thanks

  37. Javed Iqbal
    January 30, 2016 at 9:22 pm

    HI
    I live in UK,I wanna work in ARY Dramas, How can i apply .

  38. salman raza
    February 22, 2016 at 2:39 pm

    kinldy make ary islamic network in india we all muslims are waiting to watch in india

  39. Sumii
    April 8, 2016 at 3:32 pm

    AOA i need live call number of program Sitaron ki baat humayun kay sath .. please update sooon

  40. Irfan Ahmed Fatimi
    April 22, 2016 at 6:37 pm

    Fahad bhai ap k program main Aana ki Bhut khoish ha meri pori faimly ko Invite kar dain shukriya

  41. saeed
    May 14, 2016 at 12:24 pm

    Please upload last week episode of drama serial “Dil Lagi”

  42. ranasarmad
    May 21, 2016 at 11:51 am

    hello ARY group, i want Qmobile Z10 plz send me plz

  43. aftab khan
    June 11, 2016 at 12:02 am

    nice show

  44. Qasim Iftikhar
    June 13, 2016 at 11:41 pm

    nice and great show

  45. Anonymous
    November 28, 2016 at 12:04 am

    Lahore my kab ho ga show. Date bta fain

  46. Anonymous
    November 29, 2016 at 4:23 pm

    I won a prize of 50k in jeeto Pakistan dated 24-June-2016, but still haven’t received the cash.

    It was informed at the end of the program that it will be handed over later and they gave me gate pass receipt against it.
    Later on with in a week time I received a confirmation call from the program organizers, since then I gave a followup call on the same number a couple of times and every time it was informed to me that I will receive a call shortly from sponsors end.

    Now even that call back number is switched off…..

    Kindly guide me where to contact…. and whether I will get the prize money or not. Cause at this point of time I am in real need of it.

    Hoping to hear from you soon.

    M.Mehdi
    0345-3404074

  47. Anonymous
    November 29, 2016 at 7:51 pm

    FAHAD BAHI AGAR APP REALLY IS WEPSITE SE BELONG KARTEY HAI
    TO PLEASE I REQUEST HUMAY APPNAY SHOW MAY BULALAY 5 FAMILY MEMBERS HAY
    ENSHA ALLAH
    MILAY GAY NEXT SHOW MAY

  48. mua ngay
    November 30, 2016 at 6:44 pm

    Hi there, every time i used to check website posts here early in the
    daylight, for the reason that i enjoy to find
    out more and more.

  49. holistic health
    November 30, 2016 at 7:02 pm

    Hi, I do believe this is an excellent website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to return yet again since I bookmarked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide other people.

  50. 91Birgit
    December 6, 2016 at 1:52 pm

    Hi blogger !! I read your page everyday and i must say you have high quality content here.
    Your blog deserves to go viral. You need initial boost only.
    How to go viral fast? Search for; forbesden’s tools

  51. Lowell Hoke
    December 7, 2016 at 1:39 pm

    You made some clear points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most guys will consent with your website.

  52. m88ui
    December 9, 2016 at 8:29 am

    Simply desire to say your article is as astounding.
    The clarity in your publish is simply great and i
    could think you are knowledgeable in this subject. Well along with your permission allow me to
    grasp your feed to keep updated with imminent post. Thanks 1,000,000 and please continue the rewarding work.

  53. http://www.livescore789.com
    December 11, 2016 at 3:57 am

    Hi there, I do believe your website may be having browser compatibility problems.
    When I look at your site in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in Internet Explorer, it
    has some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to provide
    you with a quick heads up! Besides that, fantastic blog!

  54. m88a
    December 12, 2016 at 10:51 pm

    An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a co-worker who was conducting a little homework on this.
    And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him…
    lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending time to
    talk about this matter here on your web site.

  55. free credit report
    December 14, 2016 at 11:16 am

    Outstanding post, I conceive people should larn a lot from this web blog its real user pleasant.

  56. best life insurance policy
    December 15, 2016 at 4:13 pm

    This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen

  57. care giving
    December 15, 2016 at 8:50 pm

    Appreciating the persistence you put into your website and in depth information you provide.
    It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed information. Fantastic read!

    I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.

  58. http://hamptonbayceilingfanslighting.com
    December 16, 2016 at 12:51 am

    Regards for this marvellous post, I am glad I found this internet site on yahoo.

  59. http://subwaysurfersgame.net
    December 16, 2016 at 5:35 am

    I am so happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.

  60. stay at home mom jobs
    December 16, 2016 at 10:59 am

    This is really fascinating, You’re an overly professional blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to looking for extra of your great post. Additionally, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!

  61. sims 4 torrent full download
    December 16, 2016 at 11:22 am

    Actually no matter if someone doesn’t understand after that its up to other visitors
    that they will help, so here it takes place.

  62. electric unicycle
    December 16, 2016 at 5:21 pm

    An interesting dialogue is price comment. I think that you need to write extra on this matter, it might not be a taboo subject however generally individuals are not enough to talk on such topics. To the next. Cheers

  63. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 16, 2016 at 8:39 pm

    Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found
    a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear
    and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside
    and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
    LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!

  64. emulators for android
    December 17, 2016 at 3:55 am

    Good – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task.

  65. based healthcare
    December 18, 2016 at 12:17 pm

    For most recent news you have to go to see web and on web I found this web site as a best site for newest updates.

  66. medical care service
    December 18, 2016 at 12:17 pm

    Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you
    know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.

    I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same results.

  67. www.motupatlu-games.in
    December 18, 2016 at 10:14 pm

    Some genuinely nice and utilitarian info on this internet site, likewise I conceive the style has good features.

  68. android emulator
    December 19, 2016 at 2:00 am

    Some truly fantastic information, Gladiolus I noticed this.

  69. site
    December 19, 2016 at 5:46 am

    Good post. I study one thing more challenging on different blogs everyday. It’s going to at all times be stimulating to learn content material from different writers and apply just a little one thing from their store. I’d desire to make use of some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link in your web blog. Thanks for sharing.

  70. el plantio golf resort
    December 19, 2016 at 9:36 am

    Hi! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I truly enjoy reading through your posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same subjects? Appreciate it!

  71. Zachery
    December 19, 2016 at 11:46 pm

    Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading?

    I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
    Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.

  72. Nigeria news world
    December 20, 2016 at 11:37 am

    Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!

  73. http://www.huffingtonpost.com/gabrielle-pfeiffer/how-one-inventor-took-act_b_13333360.html
    December 21, 2016 at 3:26 am

    Hello very cool site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also…I’m glad to search out so many helpful information right here in the post, we want work out more strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing.

  74. http://www.w88indobet.com
    December 21, 2016 at 9:13 am

    I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This piece of writing posted at this website is
    really nice.

  75. Florentina
    December 21, 2016 at 3:29 pm

    I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.

    I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!

  76. kuznianaklejek.picturepush.com/profile
    December 21, 2016 at 3:57 pm

    I am curious to find out what blog platform you’re utilizing? I’m having some minor security problems with my latest blog and I’d like to find something more safeguarded. Do you have any suggestions?

  77. 1992 dodge b250 ecu
    December 21, 2016 at 6:44 pm

    I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s
    equally educative and interesting, and without a doubt,
    you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is an issue that too few men and women are
    speaking intelligently about. Now i’m very happy that I came across
    this in my hunt for something regarding this.

  78. Aceite ecologico
    December 22, 2016 at 12:01 am

    My spouse and i got very contented when Albert managed to round up his investigation through the ideas he got through the weblog. It is now and again perplexing to simply continually be releasing tips which often the rest could have been making money from. Therefore we consider we have the blog owner to be grateful to because of that. All of the illustrations you’ve made, the easy web site menu, the relationships you will help to engender – it’s all astounding, and it’s really facilitating our son in addition to our family do think the theme is exciting, which is certainly highly indispensable. Thank you for all!

  79. Car tint Columbus OH
    December 22, 2016 at 4:28 pm

    Hello there, just became alert to your blog thru Google, and located that it’s really informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate in the event you proceed this in future. Many other people can be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!

  80. Misty
    December 22, 2016 at 5:09 pm

    Thanks for finally writing about >blog topic <Loved it!

Leave a Reply

Drama Reviews

unnamed-20
Drama Reviews

How will Kabir Khan change the course of Moray Saiyan?

Mora Saiyan’s previous episode was a slow paced one, Ghaziyan and Nimra are forced...
unnamed-17
Drama Reviews

How will Sumera protect Shahab...

unnamed-13
Drama Reviews

A twist that will leave you wa...

© 2016 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
web-banner
CLOSE