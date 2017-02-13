The Most Stylish Paki Celebrity Mums!!

We have jotted some of the chic Paki mums who happens to be a super woman by embracing the entertainment world and also be a MOM simultaneously.

Tooba Siddiqui, A Pakistani Model and Actress astounds us always in her confident and daring looks, whatever she wears is itself a signature to style and trends. Tooba is definitely doing great in her entertainment world and busy in her 24 hours job of being a stylish mom.

And from the madness of promtionssss when u get one day off to be with these Lill guys??????#mylife#mylove#family???????????????? A photo posted by Tooba Siddiqui (@toobasiddiquiofficial) on Nov 20, 2016 at 4:17am PST

Mahnoor Baloch, The most sensational beauty of Pakistani entertainment world , where she manages the balance of two worlds and is definitely doing justice. Mahnoor looks gorgeous and has a great sense of carrying herself in different attire, the ageless beauty is a grandmother and is totally fun loving.

Mehreen Syed, The essence of Pakistani Modeling industry , the soul of every fashion show has handled the balance very well, she is still walking and has an ambitious soul to gain time for her career and house life. Mehreen is a style icon and is absolutely on our list of a fashionable mom.

Thank you @internationalbutler ???????? A photo posted by Mehreen Syed (@imehreensyed) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:48am PST

Meesha Shafi, The renown Model and Singer and presently an actress too is a jack of all trades as she manages the core fit in every aspect , she has a unique sense of blending the skills altogether and may present the same very profoundly. Being an actress child Meesha has got the manageable skills from her mom (Saba Hameed) as the two are absolutely the trendy mothers of all times.

Khushian ?? #eidmubarak ???? ???? credit- @farishafi A photo posted by Meesha Shafi (@meesha.shafi) on Jul 6, 2016 at 9:32am PDT

Mahira Khan, Started her career as a VJ, Mahira has taken many steps ahead of being a successful actress , she is paying the best of both worlds as her recent works are a trademark of Golden Screen and also beautifully paying heed to her family life. Mahira has a great sense of style and even carries an out dated Shalwar Kurta gracefully.

???????????????????#pajamaparty A photo posted by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Sep 25, 2016 at 10:22am PDT

Aiza Khan, The elegant and Pakistan’s sweetheart is a newly mom of a baby girl , she has decided to stick with the career she owned and has regained her revenge body so stunningly that it would be tricky for us to guess if she ever went under the natural phenomena of pregnancy. Aiza is a dedicated wife and a mom , she projects herself in a very sensibly styled celeb and is topping our list.

Family Goals!???????????????????? #aizakhan #danishtaimoor @iaizakhan @danishtaimoor16 A photo posted by Aiza Khan! Queen Of Hearts? (@aiza.khan__) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

Sunita Marshel, The sober and classy Model and Actress has a combination of true element of being an excellent multi-tasked woman, she has the courage to take lead to run her little world fantastically. Sunita is a renowned Model as she steps out from her comfort zone and is busy like a bee in her fashion walks and also handling her two toddlers, we got to admit that whatever she decides to wear is a piece of a crazy style itself.

At cousin's wedding #family #familygoals #lovemyfamily #precious @hasanahmedofficial A photo posted by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on Nov 28, 2016 at 9:46pm PST

Syra Shyroz, This cutie pie started her career as a VJ and topped her career by contributing her skills of acting in number of plays , she has pinned her fans with innocent looks and pure heart. Syra has incredibly managed to be a mom of cute little baby daughter and with her adorable sense of style, she makes everyone clap hands for this fashionable baby mama.

#Nooreh N #Mamalove #MotherDaughterLove A photo posted by syra shahroz (@syrashahroz) on Nov 30, 2014 at 5:04am PST

Cheers!

