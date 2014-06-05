Drama Plot:

Happiness is like sand, the harder you try to hold on to it, the quicker it escapes.

‘Soteli‘ is a classic story of our society where a happily married couple gets to rejoice the birth of their son after many prayers. But the mother leaves her husband and son due to a terminal disease. This trauma leaves their pampered son in a state of delusion, and when the father remarries, the situation worsens.

The young boy gets further agitated and left out, due to his step mother’s bad behavior. The father eventually realizes the gravity of the situation, but a dent has been made on his son’s personality forever.

Director: Sheherzaade Sheikh

Writer: Seema Ghazal

Cast:

Ayesha Khan

Deepak Perwani

Sabreen Hisbani

Aashir Wajahat

Saba Faisal

Shehzad Shaikh

Sadia Faisal and others.

This drama is over, but you can watch all the episodes here.

