web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Uncategorized  »  Soteli

Soteli

sotaili

Drama Plot:

Happiness is like sand, the harder you try to hold on to it, the quicker it escapes.

Soteli is a classic story of our society where a happily married couple gets to rejoice the birth of their son after many prayers. But the mother leaves her husband and son due to a terminal disease. This trauma leaves their pampered son in a state of delusion, and when the father remarries, the situation worsens.

The young boy gets further agitated and left out, due to his step mother’s bad behavior. The father eventually realizes the gravity of the situation, but a dent has been made on his son’s personality forever.

Director: Sheherzaade Sheikh

Writer: Seema Ghazal

Cast:

  • Ayesha Khan
  • Deepak Perwani
  • Sabreen Hisbani
  • Aashir Wajahat
  • Saba Faisal
  • Shehzad Shaikh
  • Sadia Faisal and others.

This drama is over, but you can watch all the episodes here.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments

Related Posts

40 Comments

  1. khan
    August 3, 2014 at 10:48 pm

    what is timing of this darama after ramadan

  2. ARY DIGITAL
    August 4, 2014 at 6:58 pm

    Hello,
    After Ramadan ‘Soteli’ will be on air Every Saturday at 9:00 PM you can also watch them here http://www.arydigital.tv/videos/category/soteli/ Thank you.

  3. my site
    February 5, 2017 at 1:10 am

    EGJG0V I really liked your article.Thanks Again. Awesome.

  4. Debt Solutions
    February 5, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Nice! Just wanted to respond. I thoroughly loved your post. Keep up the great work.

  5. health
    February 5, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    I went over this internet site and I think you have a lot of great information, saved to favorites (:.

  6. van wraps runcorn
    February 5, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    very nice put up, i definitely love this website, keep on it

  7. northwich lorry wraps
    February 5, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Really thank you! Great.

  8. manchester seo
    February 5, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Only wanna say that this is handy , Thanks for taking your time to write this.

  9. web design middlewich
    February 5, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    I was looking at some of your content on this site and I conceive this internet site is very instructive! Retain posting.

  10. get my website on Google kidsgrove
    February 5, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Muchos Gracias for your blog article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.

  11. natural way to remove wrinkles
    February 5, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Real nice post, i hope you keep posting stuffs like this, thumbs up.

  12. Custom Airbrushing Art Lifestyle Airbrush Kustom
    February 6, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Mi scuso, ma, a mio parere, ? commettere un errore. Lo consiglio a discutere. Scrivere a me in PM.

  13. internet tv
    February 6, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    just posted this article on facebook. it is an interesting read for everyone.

  14. Engagement ring
    February 6, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    You are my breathing in, I possess few blogs and sometimes run out from to post.

  15. si pentru site-u la modu general
    February 6, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Really enjoyed this blog post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.

  16. earning with products
    February 6, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Wow! Thank you! I continually needed to write on my website something like that. Can I implement a portion of your post to my blog?

  17. money earning
    February 6, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    This excellent website certainly has all of the information I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.

  18. Valentines Day 2017 Status
    February 6, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Scribbler, give me a student as record-book!)))

  19. snapcash binary results
    February 6, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    You could definitely see your expertise within the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.

  20. tesler system
    February 6, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    sheets hyperlink whilst beating time. All kinds of common games plus they are of numerous genres.

  21. cheapest seo services
    February 7, 2017 at 12:36 am

    This excellent website definitely has all the information and facts I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.

  22. chiropractic care dallas
    February 7, 2017 at 1:49 am

    Really informative blog.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.

  23. all the way up
    February 7, 2017 at 3:01 am

    What as up everyone, I am sure you will be enjoying here by watching these kinds of comical movies.

  24. World News
    February 7, 2017 at 4:13 am

    You have done an impressive job and our entire community

  25. Brook Mccafferty
    February 7, 2017 at 5:13 am

    I loved your article.Really thank you! Much obliged.

  26. 1k daily profit sign in
    February 7, 2017 at 5:24 am

    I truly appreciate this article post.Much thanks again. Will read on

  27. Maris Lobel
    February 7, 2017 at 6:16 am

    I cannot thank you enough for the post.Much thanks again. Really Great.

  28. penny millionaire login
    February 7, 2017 at 6:35 am

    This is one awesome blog.Really thank you!

  29. Intellix Systems
    February 7, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I think you have mentioned some very interesting details , regards for the post.

  30. 24option minimum withdrawal
    February 7, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Major thanks for the blog.Thanks Again. Want more.

  31. Creative graphic artist
    February 7, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Very neat blog article.Much thanks again. Really Cool.

  32. millionaire blueprint bot
    February 7, 2017 at 10:09 am

    my authorization. Do you know any solutions to help prevent content from being stolen?

  33. Breakdown
    February 7, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Wow, great blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.

  34. affordable internet marketing
    February 7, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…

  35. Youtube video
    February 7, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    This design is wicked! You definitely know how to keep a reader amused.

  36. Pasadena Real Estate Company
    February 7, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Major thanks for the blog.Much thanks again. Great.

  37. hair falling out
    February 7, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    I went over this web site and I conceive you have a lot of superb info, saved to my bookmarks (:.

  38. custom box
    February 7, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Thanks for the article.Thanks Again. Really Great.

  39. best open face helmet
    February 7, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Thanks a lot for the post.Really thank you! Want more.

  40. Chartered Accountant
    February 7, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

Leave a Reply

© 2017 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.