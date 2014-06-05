Drama Plot:
Happiness is like sand, the harder you try to hold on to it, the quicker it escapes.
‘Soteli‘ is a classic story of our society where a happily married couple gets to rejoice the birth of their son after many prayers. But the mother leaves her husband and son due to a terminal disease. This trauma leaves their pampered son in a state of delusion, and when the father remarries, the situation worsens.
The young boy gets further agitated and left out, due to his step mother’s bad behavior. The father eventually realizes the gravity of the situation, but a dent has been made on his son’s personality forever.
Director: Sheherzaade Sheikh
Writer: Seema Ghazal
Cast:
- Ayesha Khan
- Deepak Perwani
- Sabreen Hisbani
- Aashir Wajahat
- Saba Faisal
- Shehzad Shaikh
- Sadia Faisal and others.
This drama is over, but you can watch all the episodes here.
Please follow and like us:
what is timing of this darama after ramadan
Hello,
After Ramadan ‘Soteli’ will be on air Every Saturday at 9:00 PM you can also watch them here http://www.arydigital.tv/videos/category/soteli/ Thank you.
EGJG0V I really liked your article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Nice! Just wanted to respond. I thoroughly loved your post. Keep up the great work.
I went over this internet site and I think you have a lot of great information, saved to favorites (:.
very nice put up, i definitely love this website, keep on it
Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Really thank you! Great.
Only wanna say that this is handy , Thanks for taking your time to write this.
I was looking at some of your content on this site and I conceive this internet site is very instructive! Retain posting.
Muchos Gracias for your blog article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Real nice post, i hope you keep posting stuffs like this, thumbs up.
Mi scuso, ma, a mio parere, ? commettere un errore. Lo consiglio a discutere. Scrivere a me in PM.
just posted this article on facebook. it is an interesting read for everyone.
You are my breathing in, I possess few blogs and sometimes run out from to post.
Really enjoyed this blog post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Wow! Thank you! I continually needed to write on my website something like that. Can I implement a portion of your post to my blog?
This excellent website certainly has all of the information I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
Scribbler, give me a student as record-book!)))
You could definitely see your expertise within the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.
sheets hyperlink whilst beating time. All kinds of common games plus they are of numerous genres.
This excellent website definitely has all the information and facts I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
Really informative blog.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
What as up everyone, I am sure you will be enjoying here by watching these kinds of comical movies.
You have done an impressive job and our entire community
I loved your article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
I truly appreciate this article post.Much thanks again. Will read on
I cannot thank you enough for the post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
This is one awesome blog.Really thank you!
I think you have mentioned some very interesting details , regards for the post.
Major thanks for the blog.Thanks Again. Want more.
Very neat blog article.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
my authorization. Do you know any solutions to help prevent content from being stolen?
Wow, great blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
This design is wicked! You definitely know how to keep a reader amused.
Major thanks for the blog.Much thanks again. Great.
I went over this web site and I conceive you have a lot of superb info, saved to my bookmarks (:.
Thanks for the article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Thanks a lot for the post.Really thank you! Want more.
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!