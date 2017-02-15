Soon To Be On Aired Drama Serial Rasm-e-Dunya Is A Hit To Be!

Love makes one do crazy things and eventually the fire can engulf the proposition of a happy ending life. Linking the statement ARY Digital presents another brand new drama serial “Rasm-e-Duniya” soon to be on aired on 16th February, Thursday at 8:00 pm.

The summary of the serial is very unique as its a tale of 2 brothers Harib & Faris who fell in love with the same girl Haya, however the family ties are effected gruesomely that builds miles of distant relationships. Haya loves Faris (vice versa) but Harib has his eyes over Haya and forcefully marries her.

This mesmerizing drama is a combination of betrayal, rebound connection, love and paranoid affection that takes a journey to menace.

Sami Khan as Harib

Armeena Khan as Haya

Bilal Abbas as Faris

Javed Sheikh as Tabrez

Samina Peerzada as Musarat

Erum Azam as Haya

Diya Mughal as Bushra

