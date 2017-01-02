Songs of 2016 that you must add to your New Years playlist

The year 2016 has been no less than a roller coaster with its highs and lows, the year brought plenty of highs and lows and came with some good music that can sway and make you tap to the beat. Songs like Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai and Afreen and Afreen took the cake, and had people wrapped around the rhythm. The songs that you’d want constantly hear will certainly be on your playlist in 2017.

Below are the numbers that you and I love-eee!

1.Starboy – The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk

2.This Is What You Came For – Calvin Harris





3.Closer – The Chainsmokers





4.Heathens – Suicide Squad



5.One Dance – Travis Garland





6. Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes





7.Don’t Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers





8.In The Name of Love – Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha





9.Let Me love you – Justin Bieber





10. Hymn for the weekend – Coldplay





There were some Pakistani numbers that topped the list too :

11. Tera Woh Pyar – Momina Mustehsan and Asim Azhar





12.Afreen Afeen – Rahat Fateh Ai Khan and Momina Mustehsan





13. Larrgayian – Dobara Phir Se



14. Shakar Wandaan Re – Ho Mann Jahan





15.Aaqa – Abida Parveen and Ali Sethi





Then there were few of Hollywood tracks that all of us went gaga over



15. Baby Ko Bass – Sultan





16. Kaala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho





17. The Humma Song – OK Jnau





18. Nachde Ne Saare – Baar Baar Dekho





19.Nashe Si Chargh Gai – Befrikre





20. Kar Gayi Chul – Kapoor and Sons





21. Breakup Song – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil





22. Jag Ghoomiya – Sultan





Which ones do you think will make it to your playlist?

