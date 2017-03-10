Shiza – Exclusive ARY Digital Drama

The story that holds a bitter truth of a social norm that underestimates the existence of a woman, seems like this is what drama serial ‘SHIZA’ is projecting. The play has tremendously illustrates the awareness of the bitter customs of selling their daughters. Innocent Shiza is caught between her dreams and cruelty ,victimized by the unethical acts of her own father who sacrafised her precious life jusy to feed his evil apetite.Let’s see what message Shiza is trying to portray.
Director: Syed Ramish Rizvi
Writer: Syed Atif Ali
Cast :
- Sanam Chaudhry as Shiza
- Rashid Farooqi as Shakir
- Farhan
- Aijaz Aslam
- Rubina Ashraf as Rehana
- Behroz Sabzwari as Jalal
- Seemi Pasha as Shakeela
- Sajida Syed as Mehr
Timing :
Watch Shiza every Saturday at 9:00 pm only on Ary Digital.
