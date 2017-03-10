Shiza – Exclusive ARY Digital Drama

The story that holds a bitter truth of a social norm that underestimates the existence of a woman, seems like this is what drama serial ‘SHIZA’ is projecting. The play has tremendously illustrates the awareness of the bitter customs of selling their daughters. Innocent Shiza is caught between her dreams and cruelty ,victimized by the unethical acts of her own father who sacrafised her precious life jusy to feed his evil apetite.Let’s see what message Shiza is trying to portray.

Director: Syed Ramish Rizvi

Writer: Syed Atif Ali

Cast :

Sanam Chaudhry as Shiza

Rashid Farooqi as Shakir

Farhan

Aijaz Aslam

Rubina Ashraf as Rehana

Behroz Sabzwari as Jalal

Seemi Pasha as Shakeela

Sajida Syed as Mehr

Timing :

Watch Shiza every Saturday at 9:00 pm only on Ary Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here

