“Shiza” The Awaited Drama Serial leave Us Spellbound

With the increasing menace temperament of class division circles the ethic and social values are being fade away as the lust of money is growing under the skin of major masses, Ary Digital presents another tantalizing drama serial “Shiza” by IDream Entertainment is going to be on aired, the play is directed by Syed Ramish Rizvi and written by Syed Atif Ali as their fellowship has created a marvelous piece that speaks itself. The drama casts Aijaz Aslam, Sana Chaudhry and Farhan Malhi in leading roles.

With the official trailer of the play gives us a summary of a lower middle class family involved in child trafficking as the parents sold their daughter Sana Chaudhry to Aijaz Aslam ,a rich man with power. Sanam has done a great work in the drama as her acting skills has well groomed. The plot of the play is enthralling and has a potential grip to hold the viewer to its sphere only.

“Shiza” is a true depiction of an emerging issues of child trafficking, trading young girls and other low key unconventional norms the society is facing. Sanam is projecting a role of a young girl who raise her voice against the brutality of the customs although she seems severely disappointed of her parents by making her a bait in a hook for society to claim her existence.

We are definitely anticipating for another hit on Ary Digital.



