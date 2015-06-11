Shan-e-Ramzan 2015

Ramzan is a sacred month for every Muslim across all continents as it infuses spiritual beliefs with the spirit of sharing, sacrifice, and unity to strengthen faith.

This year once again ARY Digital brings Shan-e-Ramzan to entertain and educate our esteemed viewers with special programs throughout Ramzan in Shan-e-Sehr and Shan-e-Iftar transmission.

The show will be hosted by the distinguished and the most loved Waseem Badami.

Sehr Transmission

A culturally oriented and religiously enlightening set of programs in Shan-e-Seher transmission that will provide a special start to your fast. The Sehr transmission will start daily from 2:00 am till 4:30 am only on ARY Digital.

Iftar Transmission

Just like Sehr Transmission, Shan-e-Iftar is filled with spiritually rich programs of diversified feel and notion, that will uplift the essence of Ramzan. The Iftar transmission will start daily from 2:30 pm only on ARY Digital.

Religious Scholars

Featuring renowned Religious Scholars of different sects as guests, who will use their knowledge to discuss various religious issues and answer questions from the audience.

Naiki

Daily segment of Shan-e-Iftar & Shan-e-Sehr where Iqrar ul Hassan will reach to the deserving souls who are eager for help.

Loh-e-Qurani

A daily interactive segment, in which audience will be answering the questions to win exciting prizes.

Shan-e-Alam

A daily Islamic Quiz segment in Iftar and Sehr in which students from different universities and colleges will participate to win a bumper prize.

Middath-e-Rasool (S.A.W.W.)

Middath-e-Rasool (S.A.W.W.) will feature various renowned naat khawans, reciting beautiful verses.

Shan-e-Dastarkhwan

A daily segment of cooking competition in Iftar. Participants from the audience will be invited to prepare their favorite dishes which will be judged by expert chefs.

Sehri Ka Dastarkhwan

A daily segment of Sehri where Waseem Badami and notable scholars will have LIVE Sehri with audience while discussing different Islamic queries.

Tauba

Daily segment of Shan-e-Sehar where notable scholars and Aalim would advice legitimate prayers to seek forgiveness from Allah.

Roza Kushai

A LIVE segment in which audience will participate in celebrations of first “Roza Khushai” of kids present in the audience. Hosts, Guests and Religious Scholars will also join the festivity.

Madawa

Daily segment of Iftar Transmission where letters from viewers would be shared, who are seeking advice from scholars to rectify their past mistakes.

Lehan-e-aashiqui

Daily a renowned Naat Khuwan will be invited as a Guest in Sehri Transmission and he will be asked to recite his famous Naats.

Timings:

Watch Shan-e-Ramzan 2015 daily only on ARY Digital, Shan-e-Sehar from 2:00 am to 4:00 am and Shan-e-Iftar from 2:00 pm. only on ARY Digital.

