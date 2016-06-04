Shan-e-Ramazan – 2016

The holy month of Ramazan is sacred for every Muslim across the globe as it infuses spiritual beliefs with the spirit of sharing, sacrifice, and unity to strengthen their faith. ARY Digital proudly brings “Shan-e-Ramazan”once again to entertain and educate our esteemed viewers with special programs throughout Ramazan in Shan-e-Sehr and Shan-e-Iftar transmissions hosted by the very well known Junaid Jamshed and be loved Waseem Badami daily 2:00 am – 4:30 am (LIVE). A culturally oriented and religiously enlightening set of programs in “Shan-e-Seher” transmission will provide an excellent start to your fast.

Just like sehri transmission, “Shan-e-Iftar” is too filled with spiritually rich programs of diversified feel and notion that will uplift the essence of Ramazan and you. Daily 2:30 pm (LIVE) Start the Shan-e-Ramazan transmission daily with recitation of the Holy Quran by Junaid Jamshed in his soul touching voice and its translation featuring renowned religious scholars of different sects as guests, who will use their knowledge to discuss various religious issues and answer questions from the audience.

A daily intellectual lecture in Shan-e-Iftar by Junaid Jamshed on topics of daily matters of our society, in light with Islamic teachings and practices of Holy Prophet (S.A.W.W) along with a daily segment in Shan-e-Iftar by Dr. Ali Imran explaining arabic verses of the Holy Quran, its meanings and interpretations in urdu.

Islamic stories will be narrated to enlighten all of us with historic facts about Islam and prominent Islamic personalities. Daily Segments in Shan-e-Sehr by your favorite Junaid Jamshed, where he will suggest different virtuous supplications to audience. A daily segment in Shan-e-Sehr that will provide viewers to be a part of Shan-e-Ramazan transmission from just being at home with special LIVE Skype sessions.

A distinguished and renowned celebrity will be the special guest of “Shan-e-Iftar” daily. Live interaction with audience and fun chit chat sessions will make the transmission a lot more interactive and fun, paired with daily segments in Shan-e-Iftar by Junaid Jamshed where he will conduct prayer sessions to thank Almighty Allah (SWT) for his generosities and well being everyone.

Qirat aur Tarjuma :

Start the Shan-e-Ramazan transmission daily with recitation of the Holy Quran by Junaid Jamshed in his soul touching voice and its translation.

ilm aur Alim :

Featuring renowned Religious Scholars of different sects as guests, who will use their knowledge to discuss various religious issues and answer questions from the audience.

Inaam Ramzan :

A daily interactive segment in Sehr & Iftar,in which audience will be answering the questions to win exciting prizes.

Shan-e-Alam :

A daily Islamic Quiz segment in Iftar and Sehar in which students from different universities and colleges will participate to win a bumper prize.

Naiki :

Daily segment of Shan-e-Iftar & Shan-e-Seher where Iqrar ul Hassan will reach to the deserving souls who are eager for help

Madad-e-Rasool (S.A.W.W.)

Midhat-E-Rasool (S.A.W.W.) :

will feature various renowned naat khawans, reciting beautiful verses.

Debating skills :

A daily segment of Debate Competition in Iftar. Participants would be selected through auditions to compete with each other on the basis of their debating skills.

Shan-e-Dastarkhwan :

A daily segment of Cooking Competition in Iftar. Participants from audience will be invited to prepare their favorite dishes which will be judged by expert chefs.

Sehri ka dastar khwan :

A daily segment of Sehri where Wasim Badami and Junaid Jamshed along with notable scholars will have LIVE Sehri with audience while discussing different Islamic queries.

Roza Kushai :

A LIVE segment in which audience will participate in celebrations of first “Roza Kushai” of Kids present in the audience. Hosts, Guests and Religious Scholars will also join the festivity.

Shan-e-Sukhan :

Daily segment of Shan-e-Iftar where Junaid Jamshed & Waseem Badmi will conduct traditional Urdu poetry competition.

Gappo :

A daily segment in Shan-e-Iftar that will provide comic relief to the viewers through subtle satire on social issues by a character named Gappo

Bayan :

A daily intellectual lecture in Shan-e-Iftar by Junaid Jamshed on topics of daily matters of our society, in light with Islamic teachings and practices of Holy Prophet (S.A.W.W).

Quran with Urdu :

A daily segment in Shan-e-Iftar by Dr. Ali Imran explaining Arabic verses of the Holy Quran and its meaning and interpretation in Urdu.

Qasas ul islam :

Islamic Stories would be narrated to enlighten our children with historic facts about Islam and prominent Islamic personalities.

Wazayef :

Daily Segment in Shan-e-Sehr by your favorite Junaid Jamshed, where he will suggest different virtuous supplications to audience.

Shan e Ramazan Kay Mehman :

A daily segment in Shan-e-Sehr that will provide viewers to be part of Shan-e-Ramazan Transmission from their home by special

LIVE Skype session.

Aaj kay Mehmaan :

A distinguished and renowned celebrity will be the special guest of “Shan-e-Iftar” daily. LIVE interaction with audience and casual chit chat sessions will

Dua :

Daily Segment in Shan-e-Iftar by Junaid Jamshed where he will conduct Dua prayer session to thank Almighty Allah (SWT) for His generosities and well being of human beings around the world.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments