Shab-e-Baraat Special Transmission ‘Shab-e-Tauba’

In the name of Allah, we praise Him, seek His help and ask for His forgiveness. Shab-e-Baraat is the night for all His believers to ask forgiveness from Allah. We worship Him and we get our blessings in the form of rewards, there are some occasions where His followers get soft heart and seem spiritually involved. One such occasion is Shab-e-Baraat which is the night of salvation that takes place in mid-Shaban (between the 14th and 15th day of Shaban). This is one of the blessed nights in the Islamic calendar.

There is no fixed or particular prayer for this night; Allah has granted us this night to get in touch with Him personally and individually. It is not mandatory at all to stay up the whole night, pray as much as you can and as long as you want to refresh yourself spiritually.

You may also visit the graves of your loved ones, as it was done by our beloved Prophet (SAW) however, it is not obligatory. The religious predecessors of the Muslim nation have always observed this night as a night of special blessings and have spent it in divine service. Apart from worshiping on this night, fasting the following day is also recommended.

“Surely, We have sent it (the Holy Quran) down in a blessed night. Surely, We are the Warner. In this (night) judgment is given on all matters of wisdom (separately) by Our Command.” (Sura ad-Dukhan, 44:3-5)

The special blessing of Allah is showered upon His believers on this night and this time should be spent in worshiping Allah from the depth of our hearts. It is the time to focus one’s attention towards Allah and to enjoy the time of contacting Him direct, The Most Compassionate, Ever-Merciful.

This blessed night starts at the sunset on 14th and ends at the dawn on 15th of Shaban and this year it is taking place on 13th June 2014. ARY Digital on Friday at 13th June 2014 at 9:00 PM has a special transmission for this scared day ‘Shab-e-Tauba’ with our favorite Junaid Jamsheed and Host Waseem Badami.

You can watch it live with us here sharp at 9 PM on 13 June 2014 and if you will missed it you can watch it on our website here.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments