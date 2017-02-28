See how Twitter gather people to express their feelings for Sir Abdul Sattar Edhi’s 89th Birthday.

It is all over as social media joined hands to celebrate the birthday of the god father of humanitarian work Sir Edhi. We know why Google and twitter spreading the event as everyone bow heads in honour to celebrate Abdul Sattar Edhi’s 89th birthday. See how people are tweeting on this day that hallmarks the future of humanitarian.

In celebration of Abdul Sattar #Edhi, let’s all lend a hand to someone in need today.https://t.co/3QS0hHnSyzpic.twitter.com/BfF6oeDRT6 — Benazir Mir Samad (@BenazirMirSamad) February 28, 2017

Google paid a tribute to #Edhi Sahab wid its Doodle honors portraying him wid his ambulance, a mother wid 2 kids, hospital home, pet ???? & a ???? pic.twitter.com/ZjVxdM7LUw — Raza Mehdi (@SyedRezaMehdi) February 27, 2017

Today’s the Birth Day of Greatest Humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi sb.U will b always in Our Hearts..We miss U sir. ???? #Edhi pic.twitter.com/DDLzPTbsNY — Architect Ashraf (@beingArchitect3) February 28, 2017

Google honoring #Edhi sahib is a great thing, quite unlike the sad attempt of our power elite to hijack his funeral for personal projection. pic.twitter.com/lNofSsyJLI — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) February 28, 2017

Google pays tribute to #Edhi sahb

1928-FOREVER Here @OzerKhalid pays tribute to Edhi – A Man. A Myth. A Legend

Read https://t.co/Lwg01DkNNX pic.twitter.com/3FbVULifnD — Özer Khalid ???? (@OzerKhalid) February 27, 2017

Empty words & long praises do not impress God. Show Him your faith by your deeds..#Edhi pic.twitter.com/5hjy27RPiZ — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) February 28, 2017

His works were significant reflection of a true humanitarian whose unstoppable efforts of owning this problematic society was incomparable , Sir Edhi won 15 international awards and 12 national awards in his lifetime, he was nominated several times for noble prize award.

The pain he felt for the homeless and orphans was a step forward towards building a merciful society and creating the sense of sympathy and forgiveness in general. Sir Edhi has always been a neutral human being who concern less of a man’s religion and caste but to the anthem of humanity he sings.

We will never forget the endless struggles made by Edhi Foundation in embracing the homeless children and providing a better future.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments