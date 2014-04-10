Sajal Ali

Gorgeous, stunning and multi talented that’s what defines Sajal Ali. She is Pakistani actress and model. She made her debut with ARY Digital serial Mehmoodabad ki Malkain. She has received a lot of appreciation from her initial serial. She is famous for some other plays of ARY Digital Meri Ladli, Quddusi Sheab ki Bewah, Sannata and Qudrat.

She is the sister of another television actress Saboor Ali.She promoted popular brands including bridal wear and fashion accessories.

Her favorite co-worker is Fawad Mustafa.

