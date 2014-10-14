web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Drama Reviews  »  Roshanay being brave in ‘Arranged Marriage’

Roshanay being brave in ‘Arranged Marriage’

Arranged Marriage

Roshanay is an innocent girl who tied a knot with Ahmed on the basis on arranged marriage. The innocent girl had no clue as who she was going to marry and what would her future life be like. After the marriage took place the reality came forward where Ahmed confessed his love for another woman Meeral who is his love interest since university.

Ahmed has always been torturing Roshanay mentally and is making her do things which she never thought of. She is lying about the relationship and is being an obedient wife of letting Ahmed do whatever he wants. Ahmed was trying to create a scene where Roshanay would ask for divorce but she didn’t let it happen. But yet Ahmed didn’t give up, he tried his best and succeeded, he convinced his parents to say yes for his second marriage with Meeral.

With lots of thoughts and considering Roshanay’s thinking Ahmed’s parents said yes to the marriage. Roshanay is always thinking about Ahmed’s happiness and nothing is breaking her self esteem. She is keeping herself calm and is trying her best to keep herself attached to it.

Roshanay is going through a hard time and it is not easy to face it. Do you think all this is fair to her? If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments

Related Posts

63 Comments

  1. Taylor
    January 5, 2017 at 8:03 am

    cool! but i love to surf videos with good shaky stuff.Check Some Shakings you will love https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8lXnImfKEjqFlTMo31sTqw/videos

  2. Clicking Here
    February 5, 2017 at 1:54 am

    q4TM6F to click. You might add a video or a pic or two to get

  3. Debt Solutions
    February 5, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    take care of to keep it wise. I cant wait to learn much more from you.

  4. pilates
    February 5, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  5. middlewich truck wraps
    February 5, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Thanks for another excellent article. Where else could anyone get that type of info in such an ideal way of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  6. nantwich lorry wraps
    February 5, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this site.

  7. get my website on Google middlewich
    February 5, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    please visit the internet sites we adhere to, like this one particular, because it represents our picks in the web

  8. birmingham web design
    February 5, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    wow, awesome article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.

  9. web design wilmslow
    February 5, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Wow, great article.Much thanks again. Will read on

  10. natural way to remove wrinkles
    February 5, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    You ave got a fantastic site here! would you like to make some invite posts on my weblog?

  11. Custom Airbrushing Art Lifestyle Airbrush Kustom
    February 6, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Thanks so much for the post.Much thanks again. Great.

  12. mag iptv
    February 6, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Im grateful for the article post.Much thanks again. Awesome.

  13. Engagement ring
    February 6, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Im obliged for the blog.Really thank you! Want more.

  14. lupta impotriva coruptiei- pt articulol Dezinformare Si Deturnare Politica
    February 6, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    I want to to thank you for this wonderful read!!

  15. earning with products
    February 6, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile

  16. total swiss products
    February 6, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    There is evidently a bundle to realize about this. I feel you made various nice points in features also.

  17. Valentines Day Poems
    February 6, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great layout. Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not one bit simpler. by Albert Einstein.

  18. snapcash binary legit
    February 6, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Im grateful for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.

  19. tesler review
    February 6, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    There as certainly a lot to know about this topic. I love all of the points you have made.

  20. discounted seo packages
    February 6, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    Thank you for your blog article. Fantastic.

  21. best chiropractor in dallas
    February 7, 2017 at 1:04 am

    you have got an amazing weblog right here! would you wish to make some invite posts on my weblog?

  22. all the way up
    February 7, 2017 at 2:17 am

    You made some really good points there. I checked on the net to learn more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  23. India
    February 7, 2017 at 3:28 am

    Thanks, I have been hunting for details about this subject for ages and yours is the best I ave found so far.

  24. Oretha Stallard
    February 7, 2017 at 4:34 am

    I truly appreciate this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.

  25. 1k daily profit youtube
    February 7, 2017 at 4:40 am

    Thanks again for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.

  26. Robin Mang
    February 7, 2017 at 5:37 am

    Really enjoyed this article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.

  27. click here
    February 7, 2017 at 6:41 am

    I loved your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…

  28. Intellix Systems Ltd
    February 7, 2017 at 7:02 am

    stiri interesante si utile postate pe blogul dumneavoastra. dar ca si o paranteza , ce parere aveti de cazarea la particulari ?.

  29. 24option trading
    February 7, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Great, thanks for sharing this blog article.Thanks Again. Great.

  30. 10k every day app review
    February 7, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Thank you ever so for you blog.Really looking forward to read more. Great.

  31. sell creative services
    February 7, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.

  32. road
    February 7, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Say, you got a nice blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.

  33. watch video
    February 7, 2017 at 10:36 am

    just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how

  34. Real Estate School
    February 7, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Great blog article. Cool.

  35. Pasadena Real Estate Agency
    February 7, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Major thanks for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.

  36. natural treatment for hair loss
    February 7, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Thanks, I ave recently been searching for facts about this subject for ages and yours is the best I ave found so far.

  37. wedding gift
    February 7, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Very neat article post.Thanks Again. Will read on

  38. best full face motorcycle helmet
    February 7, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Looking forward to reading more. Great article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.

  39. gTNqVclLw
    February 7, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Really appreciate you sharing this post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.

  40. bo millionaire system
    February 7, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Thank you for your blog post.Thanks Again. Really Great.

  41. click here
    February 8, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Really enjoyed this blog article.Much thanks again. Want more.

  42. Querying Microsoft SQL Server Exam
    February 8, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Major thanks for the blog post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.

  43. car accessories
    February 8, 2017 at 2:13 am

    Wow, great post. Keep writing.

  44. SAP MM Exam Questions
    February 8, 2017 at 2:29 am

    Awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…

  45. C_HANATEC_12 Dumps
    February 8, 2017 at 2:46 am

    I truly appreciate this blog article.Really thank you! Want more.

  46. SAP Ariba Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Certification
    February 8, 2017 at 3:02 am

    wow, awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.

  47. C_GRCAC_10 dumps
    February 8, 2017 at 3:18 am

    Enjoyed every bit of your article post. Much obliged.

  48. Yeman Telugu audio Songs
    February 8, 2017 at 3:34 am

    Thanks-a-mundo for the blog.Much thanks again. Really Great.

  49. Commercial Real Estate Trends To Watch In 2017
    February 8, 2017 at 4:20 am

    Very neat article.Much thanks again. Really Great.

  50. Moving Day Tips
    February 8, 2017 at 5:33 am

    Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and also the rest of the site is also very good.|

  51. Free Printable Baby Shower Invitations
    February 8, 2017 at 6:46 am

    You are so interesting! I do not think I ave read through something like this before.

  52. formation secouriste
    February 8, 2017 at 8:00 am

    This web site truly has all of the info I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.

  53. Gossips of Bollywood Actors
    February 8, 2017 at 9:14 am

    I truly appreciate this blog post. Really Cool.

  54. electronics
    February 8, 2017 at 10:29 am

    So that as why this piece of writing is amazing. Thanks!

  55. reputation management seo
    February 8, 2017 at 11:43 am

    This actually answered my own problem, thank an individual!

  56. Database testing training
    February 8, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Really informative article.Much thanks again.

  57. reviews
    February 8, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, as well as the content!

  58. business casual sweater womens
    February 8, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    place at this weblog, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting here.

  59. blockchain investment
    February 8, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Im obliged for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.

  60. ganar dinero
    February 8, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Really informative blog.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.

  61. Free Traffic
    February 8, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Thank you for helping out, excellent information. The four stages of man are infancy, childhood, adolescence, and obsolescence. by Bruce Barton.

  62. SAP HANATEC 12 Exam
    February 8, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Very neat article post. Awesome.

  63. SAP BusinessObjects Access Control 10
    February 8, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Major thanks for the blog article.Much thanks again. Really Cool.

Leave a Reply

© 2017 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.