Reminiscing the life of the legendary, Amjad Sabri

On This Day, the 12th of June, Amjad Sabri the famous Qawwal of the Sabri clan was forced to leave this world leaving millions of his lovers, fans and mourners in utter state of shock and grief. He was the third son and flag bearer of renowned late icon, Ghulam Farid Sabri.
Sabri was gunned down in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area on his way to a television channel’s studio when a couple of armed assailants opened fire at his vehicle. With six shots fired, two proved to be fatal for the singer.
Today marks his 1st death anniversary. And like he famously used to say, “Laut kar main na jaaounga khalee,” he indeed didn’t.
Born on the 23rd of December, 1976, his first performance was alongside his dad at the age of 12. There was no looking back for Sabri from that day onwards. Let us today reminisce five of his best performances during his lifetime:

Tajdar-eHaram

Karam Mangta Hoon

Ali Ke Sath Hai Zehra Ki Shadi

Bhar do Jholi

Mast Qalandar

His fans from across the world could also be seen remembering him feeling the great void due to his death in the world of Qawwali.

ARY News also paid tribute to Amjab Sabri on his first death anniversary.

