Reminiscing the life of the legendary, Amjad Sabri

On This Day, the 12th of June, Amjad Sabri the famous Qawwal of the Sabri clan was forced to leave this world leaving millions of his lovers, fans and mourners in utter state of shock and grief. He was the third son and flag bearer of renowned late icon, Ghulam Farid Sabri.

Sabri was gunned down in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area on his way to a television channel’s studio when a couple of armed assailants opened fire at his vehicle. With six shots fired, two proved to be fatal for the singer.

Today marks his 1st death anniversary. And like he famously used to say, “Laut kar main na jaaounga khalee,” he indeed didn’t.

Born on the 23rd of December, 1976, his first performance was alongside his dad at the age of 12. There was no looking back for Sabri from that day onwards. Let us today reminisce five of his best performances during his lifetime:

Tajdar-eHaram



Karam Mangta Hoon

Ali Ke Sath Hai Zehra Ki Shadi



Bhar do Jholi



Mast Qalandar



His fans from across the world could also be seen remembering him feeling the great void due to his death in the world of Qawwali.

today is the first death anniversary of Amjad Sabri, we miss you… pic.twitter.com/13gPNjQPa2 — Ali (@AleyFarooq) June 11, 2017

Tribute to Amjad Sabri on his first death anniversary by Mahmood-ul-Hassan Ashrafi in #ShaneRamzan #SalamAmjadSabri pic.twitter.com/vSJHS6VYUA — Raza Mehdi (@SyedRezaMehdi) June 12, 2017

Today 16th Ramadan marks the death anniversary of Late Amjad Sabri. . . Please pray for his family and his eternal life pic.twitter.com/aJEdlgniVc — ???????? (@abualeeha) June 12, 2017

Today 16th Ramzan, 1st death anniversary of Amjad Sabri …. We r missing u legend….. A yr passed it looks jaisay kal ki baat ho.. pic.twitter.com/xeUrdofwMV — Nida Ahmed (@nidaa214) June 12, 2017

Main Qabar Andheri mn Ghbraon Ga Jab Tanha Imdad meri krny ajaan Rasool Allah (S.A.W.W) First death Anniversary of SHAHEED AMJAD SABRI — Fatima Fahad (@fatimafahad03) June 11, 2017

ARY News also paid tribute to Amjab Sabri on his first death anniversary.

