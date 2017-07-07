Remembering Edhi on his first death anniversary- #MainEdhihoon

Abdul SattarEdhi’s tireless work has helped save hundreds of thousands of lives and shown us what it means to be a man who lives for other people

The founder of Pakistan’s largest welfare organization, Abdul SattarEdhi, died last year on the same day, leaving the nation orphaned.

Salman Iqbal, CEO ARY Digital Network, came up with the best idea to honor the greatest Pakistani to have ever lived, by asking to declare 8th July as National Charity Day.

8th July should be declared National Charity day. No holiday but just a Charity day In Pakistan .To commemorate the our hero #EdhiSahabRIP — Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) July 9, 2016

On his first death anniversary, let’s celebrate Edhi, the philanthropist, social worker and a slogan of welfare and humanity, through the words celebrities and politicians unanimously revering him as a national hero.

Shehbaz Sharif- Edhi sahib an icon and inspiration to generations

Dr. ArifAlvi- A great icon and hero of Pakistan who served the poor man

Jahangir Khan Tareen- A Pak miracle worker. You showed us what is possible with selfless dedication to the cause of the poor and destitute.

Xulfi- The best example of how to create a huge difference in everyone’s life by being honest, true and consistent.

Sana Bucha- EDHI sb would tell us all to get off Twitter and get on the streets. Make ourselves useful. That’s the kind of man he was.

Salman Ahmed: #Edhisb lives on in the hearts of millions because he truly loved ppl& served them honestly. Be true to yourself, there lies the reward.

Meesha Shafi- In his memory, we should at least try and be more human. Spread peace and whenever we can. The power of 1 #Edhi

Hamza Ali Abbassi: No words can describe the greatness of EDHI saab

Sharmeen Obaid: There is so much we can learn from you.

Ali Zafar: Edhi sahab. Words can’t define a person of your stature. You’ll always be amongst us and so will your contribution to humanity.

