Rasm-e-Dunya – Original Soundtrack By Ali Azmat Has Slayed The Audience With Wows

Your very own rock star slash alternative vocalist Mr. Ali Azmat has made his comeback by inputting his excellent vocals of the original soundtrack “Kahan Hoon Main” to a newly created drama serial Rasm-e-Dunya which is an epic and will be launched soon on ARY Digital. This masterpiece is written by Imran Nazir and directed by Roomi Insha with the togetherness of a heart wrenching and soul shacking serial. The soundtrack is beautifully sung by Ali Azmat and has put a pure feel to comprehend the crux of this drama , although the video for the OST has not been on aired but the teasers are definitely tantalizing our urge to watch the full fledged trailer at earliest.

What’s up A photo posted by Ali Azmat (@aliazmatofficial) on May 24, 2016 at 10:04am PDT

The song is composed by the gifted musician Waqar Ali and is written by Saabir Zafar which has instigated the feel of the dimension this play is all about and is creating a sense of an amazing plot of family betrayal and a lot of uncertainty. No doubt, Ali Azmat has done a justice to the song and sooths our ears with his wonderful vocals .

US in #Rasm-e-Duniya @bilalabbas_khan #ArmeenaKhan #television #ary #serial #drama #idream #abdullahSeja #Roomiinsha A photo posted by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial) on Dec 2, 2016 at 11:49pm PST

The amazing cast of the drama consists of the gorgeous Armeena Khan as Haya who is stuck between the two brothers that contains heart feelings for her. The elder brother role is playing by the handsome Sami Khan as Harib who is suffering from a paranoia which leads him to different mental episodes and eventually ruins his relationships. The younger brother character is playing by Bilal Abbas Khan as Haris who acts all careless and a rebel lover boy but is scared from his elder brother simultaneously.

Can’t wait to watch this masterpiece on television at ARY Digital and anticipates the excitement, until than lets endure with the soundtrack .

