Drama Plot:
‘Qismat’ explores the complexity of relationships within the same family. The story revolves around two cousins living in the same neighborhood, but despite being related by blood, a deep sense of jealousy and disgust lingers between the two young women.
While one is good at heart and in nature, the other is determined to destroy her life, be it marriage of reputation, in an attempt to bring her never ending envy to ease.
Director: Shahid Younus
Writer: Nadia Akhter
Cast:
- Meera
- Uroosa Qureshi
- Rashid Farooqi
- Farah Nadeem
- Zaheen Tahira
- Shahid Naqvi
- Salma Zafar
- Sabahat Bukhari and others.
Timing:
This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.
