Pyarey Afzal

Pyarey Afzal

Drama Plot:

The power of words is a wonderful thing. It can melt a frozen heart, unite lovers, and mend pain. ‘Pyarey Afzal’ is a heart touching story of a young man’s struggle, to win the woman of his dreams. using words to paint canvases of love and affection. He expresses his desires in letters, but keeps them a secret. but when a conflict arises between families, the young man is forced to leave his home, a situation that exposes his hidden letters to every one, including the woman of his affections.

Director: Nadeem Baig

Wirter: Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

This drama is over, but you can watch all the episodes here.

  1. rizwan
    March 21, 2014 at 10:29 am

    marvellous script, firdos jamal and hero afzal and every other did very well. hats off to the writer

  2. Naif Mohammad Nadeem
    March 22, 2014 at 8:14 am

    Pyare Afzal is the best drama
    And Hamza Ali Abassi he is the best

  3. Ammar Qazi
    March 22, 2014 at 4:55 pm

    Promo ?

  4. arslion
    March 24, 2014 at 12:08 am

    loved this drama <3

  5. Syed Jaffar
    March 26, 2014 at 5:59 pm

    Please upload full episodes…. 🙂

  6. Fuad Khan
    March 28, 2014 at 1:00 am

    Would love to see cast bio on your webpage.

  7. Qasim Saeed
    April 4, 2014 at 8:18 pm

    Best Drama Serial In the History Of Pyary Afzal

  8. samiya nasir
    April 5, 2014 at 7:26 pm

    Hamza and Aiza is thee best couplee

    loved this drama <3

  9. Zahid
    April 8, 2014 at 3:08 pm

    Just same like me….. 😛
    ik cheex common nhi baki aisa hi sab kuch hy….

  10. Zahid
    April 8, 2014 at 3:08 pm

    Same as of mine <3

  11. Kabir Afzal
    April 8, 2014 at 6:34 pm

    NYCE DRAMA OF PYARE AFZAL BHT ACHA LAGTA HAI

  12. Abbasi
    April 12, 2014 at 6:13 am

    Very boring nothing happened in the last 6 episodes

  13. Abbasi
    April 12, 2014 at 6:18 am

    No interest left in the Drama. I think they only wanna stretch story so that they can make money from ads. Now they have started another story looks like storey within storey. Heroin seems older than hero.

  14. Faizan Siddique
    April 14, 2014 at 5:52 pm

    Can any one tell me its repeat timings??

  15. Syed Hadi Hasan Kazmi
    April 15, 2014 at 3:52 pm

    i don`t know what to say about this drama i watch 19 episode non stop tell me how much i love this …..

  16. Abbasi
    April 15, 2014 at 9:53 pm

    Such a boring episode 20. Now they are just trying to make money from ad. Doesn’t make sense fighting with gundas like that very filming & artificial. Any body realized that the psycho girl who went to doctor is overacting.

  17. Abbasi
    April 15, 2014 at 10:00 pm

    Such a boring episode 20. Now they are just trying to make money from ad. Doesn’t make sense fighting with gundas like that very filming & artificial. Any body realized that the psycho girl who went to doctor is overacting.

  18. Abbasi
    April 15, 2014 at 10:04 pm

    I think you don’t have anything else to do. Spend more time on reading good book

  19. Abbasi
    April 15, 2014 at 10:07 pm

    Love to read good book.

  20. Abbasi
    April 15, 2014 at 10:09 pm

    Don’t love drama characters. Love ppl live around you

  21. Mumtazunnisa Khan
    April 15, 2014 at 11:38 pm

    Congratulations for producing a masterpiece,in every aspects from dialogue delivery tithe written script,everything is fitted in like a jewel.I would like t contact the director so kindly send me any ink or email
    Thanks

  22. Muhammmad kayani
    April 17, 2014 at 1:49 pm

    best drama of ary forever

  23. Muhammmad kayani
    April 17, 2014 at 1:53 pm

    acting . written . production. directer , dialog , ost song every thigs is great and afzal of pyare afzal

  24. Ammar Qazi
    April 20, 2014 at 9:27 pm

    Thanks for the promo at the right time. I think it should be done in future too.

  25. babar
    April 22, 2014 at 7:35 pm

    hihay g kya kray guard ka picha 3 larkiya tari kismat

  26. Zari
    April 22, 2014 at 8:12 pm

    it is a very good drama but sadly title song is indian song. I am sure our singers can write and sing one line title song of their own. Please be creative and don’t be copycat. also don’t like reference to indian films and songs. PLEASE BE CREATIVE

  27. Mohammad Imran
    April 23, 2014 at 1:10 am

    if this drama is not being aired every day it should at least be aired twice a week. i can not wait for every tuesday.

  28. Muhammad Ali
    April 29, 2014 at 12:21 pm

    this serial is best serial ever by ARY digital…but in last episode director is confusing about Afzal what do in Karachi? and why he meet with aftab? Afzal role is not a symbolic rule for youngster….in last episode why director advertise the indian film Ram Lila? plz ignore indian culture…many people not seen this film but now they see….

  29. Taymoor Rehman Khan
    April 29, 2014 at 9:30 pm

    anth drama

  30. Mohammad Abubakar
    April 30, 2014 at 5:24 am

    kmaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal ki story hy. very well

  31. Junnaid Iqbal
    May 4, 2014 at 9:38 am

    sir upload all episodes of “Pyare afzal” on ur dailymotion channel ….

  32. Mahmood
    May 7, 2014 at 10:05 pm

    no body cannot understand except whom persons fall in love

  33. Ray
    May 13, 2014 at 7:14 pm

    If Afzal doesn’t end up with Lubna, this drama would be a joke.

  34. Ubaid Safi
    May 13, 2014 at 8:31 pm

    It’s the best drama never expect that it will be on TV.I hate dramas but it’s the only drama which liked.I think it’s one of the best drama of the ARY channel.I love this story and didn’t miss its anyone episode.It’s best best and best .

  35. Fizza Batool
    May 17, 2014 at 10:48 am

    jis din last episode hoo us din live show rahyga or pori cast ko zaror bulayga.plz we ar waiting

  36. Ammar Qazi
    May 18, 2014 at 2:31 am

    Kindly upload the latest promo as early as you can.

  37. talha
    May 20, 2014 at 4:29 pm

    it is so nice drama

  38. royal
    May 20, 2014 at 8:15 pm

    hes going to end up with farah pretty obvious

  39. royal
    May 20, 2014 at 8:17 pm

    why are you here if all you do is hate, just leave and let other people enjoy the drama, no one wants your negative energy here.

  40. Inayat Balti
    May 21, 2014 at 3:04 pm

    Excuse me abbasir sahib if u don’t like thz drama thn why r watching thz,,,, just stop watching tht is simple solution of ur problem

  41. Abbasi
    May 22, 2014 at 8:02 pm

    You are excused

  42. wajeeha ahmed
    May 23, 2014 at 6:25 pm

    its awsum <3

  43. wajeeha ahmed
    May 23, 2014 at 6:26 pm

    loved this drama

  44. Lucifer
    May 27, 2014 at 7:08 pm

    Episode 27 ka promo bhaii??

  45. Ekram Khan
    June 15, 2014 at 8:29 pm

    please don’t kill afzal in last episode and if your theme is that love conquers all hurdles than please make afzal marry farha..

  46. Riz
    June 25, 2014 at 8:19 pm

    The best thing about this drama is it’s dialogues. Intelligent, witty and effective .Nonetheless they don’t seem to have such effects on the emotions of characters. Secondly the lead players never have interaction between them. it will not be satisfying if they will only meet in the end for a tragic finish line.and you will hushed up the drama in the final episode.Please let them face and express their love some where in the middle. I wish and I hope the writer will not play sadistically with our emotions and and let the Love win in the end!!

  47. Arshad
    July 1, 2014 at 9:22 pm

    My friend was watching this drama on you tube, he told me to watch it for few minutes I told him I don’t like drama’s but after watching it for half an hour I continues watched it’s all 30 episodes. I quite my job, I didn’t sleep whole night and almost cried. And I am desperately awaiting for next episode. I am in London where none has time to watch TV.

  48. Faiz Rohani
    July 2, 2014 at 12:53 pm

    Yes Pyare Afzal is really a nice drama… you can watch the latest episode here http://www.arydigital.tv/videos/category/programs/pyare-afzal/

  49. Fatima tuz Zahra
    July 22, 2014 at 1:48 am

    The best ever drama…. Really love this… Heart touching episodes!!

  50. Usman
    July 23, 2014 at 12:51 pm

    how many will be expected episodes

  51. ARY DIGITAL
    July 23, 2014 at 2:37 pm

    Hello,
    The number of episodes are not disclosed as yet but stay tuned to our website for more details. Thank you.

  52. ARY DIGITAL
    July 23, 2014 at 2:38 pm

    Hello,
    The number of episodes are not disclosed as yet but stay tuned to our website for more details. You can watch all the latest episodes here http://www.arydigital.tv/videos/category/programs/pyare-afzal/ Thank you.

  53. asad
    August 1, 2014 at 12:06 pm

    The end of this drama seems to be very sadfull, if afzal is murdered. afzal struggle so far for his love. what has the writer decided for his fate he knows.?

  54. asad
    August 1, 2014 at 12:09 pm

    i had watched all the episodes with full attention, frankly speaking few times i hiddenly cry in few scenes. heart touching DIALOUGES,,well done KHALIL UR REHMAN(the writer)..dialogues seda dil pr lagthy hain..hahah

  55. asad
    August 1, 2014 at 12:14 pm

    Outstanding and superb job ARY DIGITAL TV

    WELL DONE WHOLE TEAM of Six Sigma Entertainment,
    Writter Khalil ur Rehmen qamar
    Directer Nadeem Baig, Starring Hamza Ali Abbasi,
    Aiza Khan ,Composer(s)Waqar, Production /Producer(s)
    Six Sigma Entertainment

  56. asad
    August 1, 2014 at 12:15 pm

    please produce these kinds of dramas in future. istarah k dramas bhut kam bantay hain

  57. Mariam
    August 4, 2014 at 5:22 pm

    Yes exactly.. U r right

  58. Wam Ali
    August 13, 2014 at 4:14 pm

    Great Serial and Great Ending,, gud yarr……

  59. Wafa Malik
    August 16, 2014 at 1:35 am

    PAYARY AFZAL

  60. farzana atta
    August 30, 2014 at 5:02 am

    Best drama in my life

