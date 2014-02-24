Drama Plot:
The power of words is a wonderful thing. It can melt a frozen heart, unite lovers, and mend pain. ‘Pyarey Afzal’ is a heart touching story of a young man’s struggle, to win the woman of his dreams. using words to paint canvases of love and affection. He expresses his desires in letters, but keeps them a secret. but when a conflict arises between families, the young man is forced to leave his home, a situation that exposes his hidden letters to every one, including the woman of his affections.
Director: Nadeem Baig
Wirter: Khalil ur Rehman Qamar
This drama is over, but you can watch all the episodes here.
marvellous script, firdos jamal and hero afzal and every other did very well. hats off to the writer
Pyare Afzal is the best drama
And Hamza Ali Abassi he is the best
Promo ?
loved this drama <3
Please upload full episodes…. 🙂
Would love to see cast bio on your webpage.
Best Drama Serial In the History Of Pyary Afzal
Hamza and Aiza is thee best couplee
Just same like me….. 😛
ik cheex common nhi baki aisa hi sab kuch hy….
Same as of mine <3
NYCE DRAMA OF PYARE AFZAL BHT ACHA LAGTA HAI
Very boring nothing happened in the last 6 episodes
No interest left in the Drama. I think they only wanna stretch story so that they can make money from ads. Now they have started another story looks like storey within storey. Heroin seems older than hero.
Can any one tell me its repeat timings??
i don`t know what to say about this drama i watch 19 episode non stop tell me how much i love this …..
Such a boring episode 20. Now they are just trying to make money from ad. Doesn’t make sense fighting with gundas like that very filming & artificial. Any body realized that the psycho girl who went to doctor is overacting.
I think you don’t have anything else to do. Spend more time on reading good book
Love to read good book.
Don’t love drama characters. Love ppl live around you
Congratulations for producing a masterpiece,in every aspects from dialogue delivery tithe written script,everything is fitted in like a jewel.I would like t contact the director so kindly send me any ink or email
Thanks
best drama of ary forever
acting . written . production. directer , dialog , ost song every thigs is great and afzal of pyare afzal
Thanks for the promo at the right time. I think it should be done in future too.
hihay g kya kray guard ka picha 3 larkiya tari kismat
it is a very good drama but sadly title song is indian song. I am sure our singers can write and sing one line title song of their own. Please be creative and don’t be copycat. also don’t like reference to indian films and songs. PLEASE BE CREATIVE
if this drama is not being aired every day it should at least be aired twice a week. i can not wait for every tuesday.
this serial is best serial ever by ARY digital…but in last episode director is confusing about Afzal what do in Karachi? and why he meet with aftab? Afzal role is not a symbolic rule for youngster….in last episode why director advertise the indian film Ram Lila? plz ignore indian culture…many people not seen this film but now they see….
anth drama
kmaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal ki story hy. very well
sir upload all episodes of “Pyare afzal” on ur dailymotion channel ….
no body cannot understand except whom persons fall in love
If Afzal doesn’t end up with Lubna, this drama would be a joke.
It’s the best drama never expect that it will be on TV.I hate dramas but it’s the only drama which liked.I think it’s one of the best drama of the ARY channel.I love this story and didn’t miss its anyone episode.It’s best best and best .
jis din last episode hoo us din live show rahyga or pori cast ko zaror bulayga.plz we ar waiting
Kindly upload the latest promo as early as you can.
it is so nice drama
hes going to end up with farah pretty obvious
why are you here if all you do is hate, just leave and let other people enjoy the drama, no one wants your negative energy here.
Excuse me abbasir sahib if u don’t like thz drama thn why r watching thz,,,, just stop watching tht is simple solution of ur problem
You are excused
its awsum <3
loved this drama
Episode 27 ka promo bhaii??
please don’t kill afzal in last episode and if your theme is that love conquers all hurdles than please make afzal marry farha..
The best thing about this drama is it’s dialogues. Intelligent, witty and effective .Nonetheless they don’t seem to have such effects on the emotions of characters. Secondly the lead players never have interaction between them. it will not be satisfying if they will only meet in the end for a tragic finish line.and you will hushed up the drama in the final episode.Please let them face and express their love some where in the middle. I wish and I hope the writer will not play sadistically with our emotions and and let the Love win in the end!!
My friend was watching this drama on you tube, he told me to watch it for few minutes I told him I don’t like drama’s but after watching it for half an hour I continues watched it’s all 30 episodes. I quite my job, I didn’t sleep whole night and almost cried. And I am desperately awaiting for next episode. I am in London where none has time to watch TV.
Yes Pyare Afzal is really a nice drama… you can watch the latest episode here http://www.arydigital.tv/videos/category/programs/pyare-afzal/
The best ever drama…. Really love this… Heart touching episodes!!
how many will be expected episodes
Hello,
The number of episodes are not disclosed as yet but stay tuned to our website for more details. Thank you.
Hello,
The number of episodes are not disclosed as yet but stay tuned to our website for more details. You can watch all the latest episodes here http://www.arydigital.tv/videos/category/programs/pyare-afzal/ Thank you.
The end of this drama seems to be very sadfull, if afzal is murdered. afzal struggle so far for his love. what has the writer decided for his fate he knows.?
i had watched all the episodes with full attention, frankly speaking few times i hiddenly cry in few scenes. heart touching DIALOUGES,,well done KHALIL UR REHMAN(the writer)..dialogues seda dil pr lagthy hain..hahah
Outstanding and superb job ARY DIGITAL TV
WELL DONE WHOLE TEAM of Six Sigma Entertainment,
Writter Khalil ur Rehmen qamar
Directer Nadeem Baig, Starring Hamza Ali Abbasi,
Aiza Khan ,Composer(s)Waqar, Production /Producer(s)
Six Sigma Entertainment
please produce these kinds of dramas in future. istarah k dramas bhut kam bantay hain
Yes exactly.. U r right
Great Serial and Great Ending,, gud yarr……
PAYARY AFZAL
Best drama in my life
