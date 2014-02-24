Drama Plot:

The power of words is a wonderful thing. It can melt a frozen heart, unite lovers, and mend pain. ‘Pyarey Afzal’ is a heart touching story of a young man’s struggle, to win the woman of his dreams. using words to paint canvases of love and affection. He expresses his desires in letters, but keeps them a secret. but when a conflict arises between families, the young man is forced to leave his home, a situation that exposes his hidden letters to every one, including the woman of his affections.

Director: Nadeem Baig

Wirter: Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

This drama is over, but you can watch all the episodes here.

