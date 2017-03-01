Pick Up lines for Desi couple to express their love

web analytics
Every desi couple is blessed with the sense of romance and ofcourse turmoil begins with the influential flicks we have grown watching. Even drama serials have projected the cliché romantic pick up lines which shows our desi girls are under influence.

Here are some of the favorite lines every desi couple use and I’m sure you have heard em’ in your routine too.

Small Skin Contacts , aray sambhal k.
So Cute GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Let’s find moon in the sky, Itni Khoobsurat ho k chand bi sharma jaye
Bollywood2 GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

When she stares at him and it brings tears to the eyes, meri umar bhi apko lag jaye
Bollywood2 GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

And when he tells his friends that he is in love , Dost tujhe pyar hogya ray
Bollywood GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

When he is all pouring with love, Please maan jao,
Emotions GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

And then she runaway, Sharma k bhaag jana
Bollywood GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

When she sees him with over whelmed eyes, haye Sadke jaun
Karan Johar GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Showing Extra Care, Suno? “Kya”, Apna Khayal rakhna,
Bas GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Hope you enjoy these romantic dialogues every desi couple tends to tell.

About Author

Abia Gill
Abia Gill

Abia Gill is a passionate writer. To her writing is a creativity that can develop a sense of rhythm and timing in story telling.

