Drama Plot:
Everything in life depends on upbringing and a mother is usually the foundation that a home is built upon. ‘Parvarish‘ depicts the story under the same line where the mother has the hold over the family and her children become the victims of her erroneous upbringing which reflects in their personalities notably.
The journey of ‘Parvarish‘ revolves around the struggle of all the three children of the family in their personal lives where they are facing hurdles because of the way they have been raised up.
Director: Mohsin Mirza
Writer: Maimuna Khursheed
Cast:
- Azfar Rehman
- Sidra Batool
- Anum Fayyaz
- Mahmood Akhtar
- Sundas Tariq
- Saba Faisal
- Babar Khan
- Naveed Raza
- Firdous Jamal
- Seemi Pasha and others.
Timing:
This drama is over but you can watch all the episodes here.
