Pakistan’s mini-screen celebrities gather under one roof for a mehndi event

The country’s television celebrities gathered under one roof for the mehndi ceremony of Abdullah Seja, the younger brother of ARY Digital Network’s CEO Jerjees Seja, a day ago.

The mehndi event was talk of the town as the it was attended by who’s who of the local media including Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan, Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed, Noor Hassan, Humayun Saeed, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Imran Abbas, Kubra Khan, Sanam Chaudhry, Fahad Mustafa, Gohar Mumtaz, Minal Khan, Sanam Balouch, Neelam Munir, Sunita Marshel, Ghan Ali and many more.

The celebrities not only enjoyed the event but also filled their social media with selfies and clicks from the event.

Jerjees Seja with his brother Abdullah Seja

Farhan Saeed & Urwa Hocane:

Sanam Baloch & Abdullah Farhatullah

Neelam Munir

Nida Yasir

Mr & Mrs. Farhan with AJ

JPNA Gang

The Beautiful Decor

The Perfect Selfie

Asim Raza’s Selfie Skills

Ghana Ali

Aiman Khan

The Couple of the event

Fahad Mustafa accompanies mates

The Stage Picture

Muneeb Butt

Amna Gohar

Noor Hassan & Sanam Chaudhry

Salman Iqbal ,CEO ARY Network :

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahmed Ali Butt, Humayun Saeed and others added colour to the already colourful ceremony by dancing to the latest tunes.



Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments