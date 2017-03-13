Pakistan’s mini-screen celebrities gather under one roof for a mehndi event

The country’s television celebrities gathered under one roof for the mehndi ceremony of Abdullah Seja, the younger brother of ARY Digital Network’s CEO Jerjees Seja, a day ago.
The mehndi event was talk of the town as the it was attended by who’s who of the local media including Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan, Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed, Noor Hassan, Humayun Saeed, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Imran Abbas, Kubra Khan, Sanam Chaudhry, Fahad Mustafa, Gohar Mumtaz, Minal Khan, Sanam Balouch, Neelam Munir, Sunita Marshel, Ghan Ali and many more.
The celebrities not only enjoyed the event but also filled their social media with selfies and clicks from the event.
Jerjees Seja with his brother Abdullah Seja
Farhan Saeed & Urwa Hocane:
Sanam Baloch & Abdullah Farhatullah
Neelam Munir
Nida Yasir
Mr & Mrs. Farhan with AJ
JPNA Gang
The Beautiful Decor
The Perfect Selfie
Asim Raza’s Selfie Skills
Ghana Ali
Aiman Khan
The Couple of the event
Fahad Mustafa accompanies mates
The Stage Picture
Muneeb Butt
Amna Gohar
Noor Hassan & Sanam Chaudhry
Salman Iqbal ,CEO ARY Network :
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahmed Ali Butt, Humayun Saeed and others added colour to the already colourful ceremony by dancing to the latest tunes.