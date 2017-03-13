Pakistan’s mini-screen celebrities gather under one roof for a mehndi event

web analytics
The country’s television celebrities gathered under one roof for the mehndi ceremony of Abdullah Seja, the younger brother of ARY Digital Network’s CEO Jerjees Seja, a day ago.

The mehndi event was talk of the town as the it was attended by who’s who of the local media including Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan, Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed, Noor Hassan, Humayun Saeed, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Imran Abbas, Kubra Khan, Sanam Chaudhry, Fahad Mustafa, Gohar Mumtaz, Minal Khan, Sanam Balouch, Neelam Munir, Sunita Marshel, Ghan Ali and many more.

The celebrities not only enjoyed the event but also filled their social media with selfies and clicks from the event.

Jerjees Seja with his brother Abdullah Seja

17270037_1404580412938253_775550993_n

 

 

Farhan Saeed & Urwa Hocane:

17274101_1404583156271312_397588493_n

Sanam Baloch & Abdullah Farhatullah

17274993_1404583152937979_1449221778_n

Neelam Munir

star-studded-mehndi-ceremony-of-abdullah-seja-27

Nida Yasir

star-studded-mehndi-ceremony-of-abdullah-seja-28

Mr & Mrs. Farhan with AJ

star-studded-mehndi-ceremony-of-abdullah-seja-23

JPNA Gang

abdullah-seja-mehndi-25-600x598

The Beautiful Decor

star-studded-mehndi-ceremony-of-abdullah-seja-21

The Perfect Selfie

abdullah-seja-mehndi-26-600x600

Asim Raza’s Selfie Skills

17198810_1914385242131464_1509721943_n

Ghana Ali

17270589_1914385362131452_456065371_n

Aiman Khan

17270627_1914385188798136_1633118157_n

The Couple of the event

17270762_1914385215464800_211410723_n

17274455_1914385185464803_1415708516_n

Fahad Mustafa accompanies mates

17274639_1914385238798131_706871152_n

The Stage Picture

17321481_1914385218798133_733854085_n

Muneeb Butt

17321482_1914385235464798_1212004317_n

17321675_1914385245464797_15434359_n

Amna Gohar

17327871_1914385222131466_1509641340_n

 

Noor Hassan & Sanam Chaudhry

17274778_1914385192131469_1093640051_n

Salman Iqbal ,CEO ARY Network :

c6tr2uawyaahsyy

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahmed Ali Butt, Humayun Saeed and others added colour to the already colourful ceremony by dancing to the latest tunes.

