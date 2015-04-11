Pakistan’s animation glory – ‘3 Bahadur’!

Fasten your seat belts as the animated film ‘3 Bahadur’ is going to give you a thrilling ride of enjoyment, excitement and extravagance of excellence which will make your insides tingle with exhilarating sensation.

‘3 bahadur’ is an upcoming Pakistani animated, fictional movie produced and directed by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy (Pakistan’s first person to win an Oscar) which is slated and ready to release in cinemas all across Pakistan on May the 22nd 2015 under the banner of one of Pakistan’s most prestigious and prominent production houses ‘ ARY Films’.

With expectations to the brim, fans are anxiously waiting for the movie to release therefore they can get a bit of the excitement which has been captivated from them.

As the buzz, in the society has not abated or warn off, it indicates to the Pakistani entertainment industry that the revival is close.

‘3 Bahadur’ is the story of three extraordinary children who rise from the unlikeliest of places to save their town from the evils that plague it. Equipped with courage and super powers, 11 years old Amna, Saadi and Kamil battle against the odds and stand up towards injustice to restore peace and harmony in their once thriving neighborhood.

The movie has gone through a lot of marketing implication therefore it can keep up with international standards and pop up amongst the colossal amount of films being produced across the world.

Some partners who are associated with the film are ‘McDonald’s’, ‘safeguard’ ‘glaucous’ and many more.

The shaping of the film industry has caused many films to get more noticed amongst the people of Pakistan and the people of the world.

The film is in good hands and should be a hit as many off us hope.

