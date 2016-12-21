Our Pakistani celebrities leave no stones unturned when comes to looking downright stunning, whether on any kinds of social events or major award ceremonies – the Pakistani starlets simply give you something to go woah about. It’s not everyday that you get to witness these celebrities in a no make up look, these pretty ladies not only look exquisite in make up but can also be an epitome of beauty when they go natural.
Beneath all the loud make up, there are flaws which they are not afraid to flaunt, skin breakouts, puffy eyes or even dark circles – unlike us, these divas prove that one should be proud to show and be comfortable in their skin. Have a look.
1.Mehwish Hayat
The Anmol of Dil lagi and the Billi of your hearts can look fresh as daisy with zero application of kajal or eye liner.
2.Mawra Hocane
Beautiful even in the morning? Seriously?
Just what I needed to laze around in after the emotionally/physically exhausting wedding week ????? @bloodorangebyr Velvet Jammies ???? THANKYOU!! How much I loved every second of the celebration. Already getting withdrawal symptoms @sarahaizad1 @adamkhan19 @khadijagulzar @rhcheema @alyzehgabol @taimooradnan @inseyazdan @urwatistic @farhan_saeed Missing my Forever Clan!! ??????????? #Alhumdulillah ??
A photo posted by MAWRA ???? (@mawrellous) on
3. Armeena Rana Khan
The Janaan actress proves that going bare face is probably the best comfort zone!
4. Humaima Malick
She can pull off that ‘I woke up like this’ look so well, who knew?
So I wake up like this everyday ????????#London #sleepyface #unwashedcleanandclear #bereal
A photo posted by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on
5. Mehreen Saeed
Look at that rocking smile! We personally believe she looks super pretty without any mascara or highlighter.
6. Sadaf Kanwal
Besides those phenomenal eyebrows, she has a smile that can even mend the broken hearts!
A photo posted by Sadaf Kanwal (@sadafkanwal) on
7. Sarwat Gillani
The 34 year old makes you wonder that if she has had a magic ale which stopped her to grow old, she’s like the Adeline who doesn’t age at all!
8. Iman Ali
The actress/model looks super stylish and super pretty just as it is.
#Paris #France #Europe #tour . @pakistanicelebrities_ @pakistan_fanpage @celebrities_of_pakistan @pakistani.celebrities @pakistani_showbiz
A photo posted by Iman Ali (@imanaliofficial) on
9.Maya Ali
The Mann Mayal actress is the epitome of simplicity. How pretty does she look flaunting her bare face?
10. Sajal Ali
Looking absolutely stunning in her specs, Sajal makes us go awwwdarobal!
#lategram #trynasleep #latenightreads????????????
A photo posted by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly) on