Pakistani starlets prove that a No Make Up look is the best!

Our Pakistani celebrities leave no stones unturned when comes to looking downright stunning, whether on any kinds of social events or major award ceremonies – the Pakistani starlets simply give you something to go woah about. It’s not everyday that you get to witness these celebrities in a no make up look, these pretty ladies not only look exquisite in make up but can also be an epitome of beauty when they go natural.

Beneath all the loud make up, there are flaws which they are not afraid to flaunt, skin breakouts, puffy eyes or even dark circles – unlike us, these divas prove that one should be proud to show and be comfortable in their skin. Have a look.

1.Mehwish Hayat

The Anmol of Dil lagi and the Billi of your hearts can look fresh as daisy with zero application of kajal or eye liner.

2.Mawra Hocane

Beautiful even in the morning? Seriously?

3. Armeena Rana Khan



The Janaan actress proves that going bare face is probably the best comfort zone!

For you @monnie.k.makeupartist #selfie #beachhair #armeenakhan #fun #adventures #holiday #hot ?? A photo posted by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial) on Feb 23, 2016 at 6:47am PST

4. Humaima Malick

She can pull off that ‘I woke up like this’ look so well, who knew?

So I wake up like this everyday ????????#London #sleepyface #unwashedcleanandclear #bereal A photo posted by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on Oct 14, 2015 at 8:08am PDT

5. Mehreen Saeed

Look at that rocking smile! We personally believe she looks super pretty without any mascara or highlighter.

God is kind. Thank you Allah Gee! #shukaralhumdulillah #happy #allahkindness #blessings #smile #beautifullife A photo posted by Mehreen Syed (@imehreensyed) on Jun 8, 2016 at 11:12am PDT

6. Sadaf Kanwal

Besides those phenomenal eyebrows, she has a smile that can even mend the broken hearts!

Did you smile today? A photo posted by Sadaf Kanwal (@sadafkanwal) on Oct 14, 2015 at 2:46pm PDT

7. Sarwat Gillani



The 34 year old makes you wonder that if she has had a magic ale which stopped her to grow old, she’s like the Adeline who doesn’t age at all!

When you have time between fluctuations and Netflix ???? A photo posted by Sarwat Gilani Mirza (@sarwatg) on Aug 5, 2016 at 1:30pm PDT

8. Iman Ali



The actress/model looks super stylish and super pretty just as it is.

#Paris #France #Europe #tour . @pakistanicelebrities_ @pakistan_fanpage @celebrities_of_pakistan @pakistani.celebrities @pakistani_showbiz A photo posted by Iman Ali (@imanaliofficial) on Nov 21, 2015 at 10:01pm PST

9.Maya Ali



The Mann Mayal actress is the epitome of simplicity. How pretty does she look flaunting her bare face?

From snapchat to insta… ???????? #lahore #winters #blessed #thankstoALLAH #december2015 #cantforgettopose #familymoments #mayaali A photo posted by maya ali (@mayaaliofficial) on Dec 9, 2015 at 9:55am PST

10. Sajal Ali



Looking absolutely stunning in her specs, Sajal makes us go awwwdarobal!

#lategram #trynasleep #latenightreads???????????? A photo posted by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly) on May 12, 2015 at 3:19pm PDT

