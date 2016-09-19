Pakistani Singers Who Flaunted Their Magic In Bollywood

“Music is the strongest form of magic.” We all are proud of our country and there’s no doubt about that, but when you witness the talent of your own nation making waves in your neighboring country, you go over the moon. Few of these incredible Pakistani singers have won over the hearts of many – here and in Bollywood.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan :

Hearing NFAK is not just music, it is an act of worship. There seems to be a consensus amongst those who heard the maestro as he breathed life into notes. This singing Buddha, this legend has spun the magic wand of his soulful voice in India and till date – people can’t get out of the euphoria after listening to him.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan :

RFAK has sung countless phenomenal songs which are close to our hearts, music like O re piya and Ajj din charhiya have touched the skies. Its no surprise that he’s equally talented as his uncle.

Atif Aslam :

His debut in Bollywood was Woh Lamhey for the movie Zehar, and ever since, Atif has not looked back. With the good looks, he has the kind of a voice that every girl would want to be serenaded by. His latest Bollywood song is below. Enjoy!

Shfqat Amanat Ali :

“Aankhon Ke Saagar,” “Khamaj,” “Ankhiyan” and “Mitwa” are some of his most popular works. Mitwa did a lot for him – helping propel Shafqat into stardom. Shafqat part ways from Fuzon and now sings solo.

Qurat-ul-Ain Baloch :

With her nightingale voice this young singer has impressed many, after Coke studio collaborations with Noori and Haroon Shahid, she’s all set for her debut in Amitabh Bachchan’s latest movie Pink. Don’t forget to add this song on your playlist!

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments