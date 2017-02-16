Pakistani Celebrity Mothers & Daughters.

Saba Faisal & Sadia Faisal: Both mother and daughter are working for television and stars in many drama serials. Saba is a very talented actress and Sadia has made name in fashion industry.

Mommy love! A post shared by Sadia Faisal (@sadiafaisalofficial) on Oct 21, 2016 at 2:15am PDT

Bushra Ansari & Meera Ansari , Are a well known celebs as Meera does TV commercials and is more engaged in modeling, however Bushra has leaned towards dramas. Both are doing great job.

#bushraansari? with her daughter #meeraansari & #granddaughter #HooriaAmaan A post shared by Four Sisters ???????????????? (@fanzof4sistrz) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:14am PST

Saba Hameed & Meesha Shafi, both are extremely talented as Saba is a gem to our drama industry and Meesha has contributed immensely to the alternative music for a female singer.

Getting jiggy with mother ?? @sabahamid_21 #LSA2016 ???? @tom_parker_photographer @womensownmagazine #meeshashafiLIVE #redcarpet #photobooth A post shared by Meesha Shafi (@meesha.shafi) on Aug 18, 2016 at 8:13am PDT

Mehreen Raheel & Semi Raheel, One of the elegant and graceful actresses , however we have not observed Mehreen lately on screen , but Semi Raheel is definitely indulged in her acting path.

Sunshine is delicious, rain is refreshing, wind braces us up, snow is exhilarating; there is really no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather. #MehreenRaheel #SeemiRaheel A post shared by Mehreen Raheel (@mehreenraheel1) on Jul 8, 2015 at 7:38am PDT

Humaira Ali & Iman Ali, They are peculiar as Humaira acts close to reality and has worked in many television plays, whereas Iman has much focused on modeling and Films.

Last Night ,with my world and heaven,my mom. Thank You @divamagazinepakistan A post shared by Iman Ali (@imanaliofficial) on Dec 19, 2015 at 11:25am PST

Asma Abbas & Zara Noor Abbas, The most beautiful mother and daughter Asma and Zara has committed to work for television plays. Asma also happens to be Bushra Ansar’s sister and we can comprehend that the acting is in genes.

My love and i. #EidulFitr #Alhamdullilah A post shared by ZaraNoorAbbas.Official (@zaranoorabbas.official) on Jul 7, 2016 at 1:32pm PDT

Javeria Jalil and Anzela Abbasi ,Well the newly appeared actress Anzela Abbasi can be seen in multiple dramas and has stepped into the industry now, Javeria and Anzela are doing great

Like Mama Like Babe ????? #Twinning #PotentialIndieBabes #TheOriginalHurricane A post shared by Anzela Abbasi ???? (@anzelabbasi) on Jul 27, 2016 at 1:19am PDT

Zeenat Mangi & Momal Sheikh, The daughter catches much eyes than mother as Zeenat had worked for television serials in past but in present Momal has taken over the stage and can be seen in commercials and movies.

@momal15 @javedsheikhofficial #enjoylife #heppyfamily #godbless #momalsheikh #javedsheikh #lollywood_style360???????????????????????? A post shared by Lollywoodstyle360 (@lollywood_style360) on Jan 7, 2017 at 9:50pm PST

Fouzia Mushtaq & Fatima Effendi , Both are actively work on drama serials and this won’t hurt to say that Fatima has grown in this industry alot. Fouzia’s son-in-law is also involved in industry and the family is doing a good job.

Shooting with mommy ???????? A post shared by Fatima Effendi Kanwar (@fatimaeffendikanwar) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:26am PST

Deeba Begum & Madiha Rizvi , We have Deeba’s daughter covering up the place as Madiha has stepped into the media and is well known presently. She is definitely doing a good job and is engaged in many plays, whereas Deeba is lessen to be seen on screen.

Mom ?? A post shared by Madiha Rizvi Official (@madiha_rizvi) on Aug 31, 2016 at 7:57am PDT

