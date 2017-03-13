Pakistani celebrities gathered for a grand mehndi event

Jerjees Seja’s the CEO/owner of Ary Digital younger brother Abdullah Seja the owner of IDream production house had his Mehndi ceremony held a day ago. It is a talk of the town and most awaited and exciting event ever as the ceremony was starred by numerous celebrities such as, Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan, Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed, Noor Hassan, Humayun Saeed, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Imran Abbas, Kubra Khan, Sanam Chaudhry, Fahad Mustafa, Gohar Mumtaz, Minal Khan, Sanam Balouch, Neelam Munir, Sunita Marshel, Ghan Ali and many more. Celebrities were wearing their best attire especially Neelam Munir took away the show with her gorgeous jamawar bronze top.

With Jerjees Seja

Farhan Saeed & Urwa Hocane:

Sanam Balouch & Abdullah Farhatullah

Neelam Munir

Nida Yasir

Mr & Mrs. Farhan with AJ

JPNA Gang

The Beautiful Decor

The Perfect Selfie

Asim Raza’s Selfie Skills

Ghana Ali

Aiman Khan

The Couple of the event

Fahad Mustafa accompanies mates

The Stage Picture

Muneeb Butt

Amna Gohar

Noor Hassan & Sanam Chaudhry

Salman Iqbal ARY CEO :

And the event was more colorful when celebrities move to the beats , the dance was accompanied by Aijaz Aslam, Ahmed Ali Butt, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa and many more. Hamza looked cute when interovertly dances in the crew.



