Pakistani celebrities gathered for a grand mehndi event

Jerjees Seja’s the CEO/owner of Ary Digital younger brother Abdullah Seja the owner of IDream production house had his Mehndi ceremony held a day ago. It is a talk of the town and most awaited and exciting event ever as the ceremony was starred by numerous celebrities such as, Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan, Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed, Noor Hassan, Humayun Saeed, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Imran Abbas, Kubra Khan, Sanam Chaudhry, Fahad Mustafa, Gohar Mumtaz, Minal Khan, Sanam Balouch, Neelam Munir, Sunita Marshel, Ghan Ali and many more. Celebrities were wearing their best attire especially Neelam Munir took away the show with her gorgeous jamawar bronze top.
With Jerjees Seja
Farhan Saeed & Urwa Hocane:
Sanam Balouch & Abdullah Farhatullah
Neelam Munir
Nida Yasir
Mr & Mrs. Farhan with AJ
JPNA Gang
The Beautiful Decor
The Perfect Selfie
Asim Raza’s Selfie Skills
Ghana Ali
Aiman Khan
The Couple of the event
Fahad Mustafa accompanies mates
The Stage Picture
Muneeb Butt
Amna Gohar
Noor Hassan & Sanam Chaudhry
Salman Iqbal ARY CEO :
And the event was more colorful when celebrities move to the beats , the dance was accompanied by Aijaz Aslam, Ahmed Ali Butt, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa and many more. Hamza looked cute when interovertly dances in the crew.