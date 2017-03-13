web analytics
Pakistani celebrities gathered for a grand mehndi event

Jerjees Seja’s the CEO/owner of Ary Digital younger brother Abdullah Seja the owner of IDream production house had his Mehndi ceremony held a day ago. It is a talk of the town and most awaited and exciting event ever as the ceremony was starred by numerous celebrities such as, Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan, Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed, Noor Hassan, Humayun Saeed, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Imran Abbas, Kubra Khan, Sanam Chaudhry, Fahad Mustafa, Gohar Mumtaz, Minal Khan, Sanam Balouch, Neelam Munir, Sunita Marshel, Ghan Ali and many more. Celebrities were wearing their best attire especially Neelam Munir took away the show with her gorgeous jamawar bronze top.

With Jerjees Seja

17270037_1404580412938253_775550993_n

 

 

Farhan Saeed & Urwa Hocane:

17274101_1404583156271312_397588493_n

Sanam Balouch & Abdullah Farhatullah

17274993_1404583152937979_1449221778_n

Neelam Munir

star-studded-mehndi-ceremony-of-abdullah-seja-27

Nida Yasir

star-studded-mehndi-ceremony-of-abdullah-seja-28

Mr & Mrs. Farhan with AJ

star-studded-mehndi-ceremony-of-abdullah-seja-23

JPNA Gang

abdullah-seja-mehndi-25-600x598

The Beautiful Decor

star-studded-mehndi-ceremony-of-abdullah-seja-21

The Perfect Selfie

abdullah-seja-mehndi-26-600x600

Asim Raza’s Selfie Skills

17198810_1914385242131464_1509721943_n

Ghana Ali

17270589_1914385362131452_456065371_n

Aiman Khan

17270627_1914385188798136_1633118157_n

The Couple of the event

17270762_1914385215464800_211410723_n

17274455_1914385185464803_1415708516_n

Fahad Mustafa accompanies mates

17274639_1914385238798131_706871152_n

The Stage Picture

17321481_1914385218798133_733854085_n

Muneeb Butt

17321482_1914385235464798_1212004317_n

17321675_1914385245464797_15434359_n

Amna Gohar

17327871_1914385222131466_1509641340_n

 

Noor Hassan & Sanam Chaudhry

17274778_1914385192131469_1093640051_n

Salman Iqbal ARY CEO :

c6tr2uawyaahsyy

And the event was more colorful when celebrities move to the beats , the dance was accompanied by Aijaz Aslam, Ahmed Ali Butt, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa and many more. Hamza looked cute when interovertly dances in the crew.

