Pakistani Celebrities Expresses Grief On The Recent Lahore Attack

Once again our nation is under troublesome situation, as the recent Lahore attack has jolted everyone and has spread an air of grief. On this disturbing state of our nation many celebrities and politicians has expressed their condolence and offers condemnation against this brutal act.

May the families of the victims of the Lahore blast get the strengthen to get through this tough time. #PrayForLahore A post shared by Sastaticket.pk (@sastaticket.pk) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:20am PST

The incident happened near Punjab Assembly where hundreds of chemists were protesting , however the attack was sudden that left 13 people killed and 83 injured including Traffic DIG Ahmed Mobin.

#prayforlahore #prayforpakistan #prayforummah A post shared by M@$T!! Onlin3 (@mastii_online) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

As per the findings, the attack was a suicide bombing , as the bomber exploded himself when the protest was ongoing between police officials and negotiators.

#Lahore #prayforlahore #standwithlahore #humlahorehain A post shared by ABRAR uz ZAMAN (???????????) (@abraruzzaman) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

Number of Pakistani celebrities has pour hearts such as, Ali Zafar, Faysal Qureshi, Mahira Khan Humayun Saeed, Imran Abbas, Hamza Ali Abbasi and may more. The celebrities expresses their hurt over twitter and this is good to know that our social media has become a strong platform for the expression and freedom of speech.

#prayforlahore #prayforpakistan????????#golootlo A post shared by GoLootlo (@golootlo) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:35am PST

This act of relentless has broken many lives and the sorrow is irreplaceable.We pray for the separated souls and ask the almighty for patience and forbearance for their families.

#prayforlahore ???????????????? A post shared by #Freepalestine #Syria (@little_muslimah_palestine) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:19pm PST

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments