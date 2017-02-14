Pakistani Celebrities Expresses Grief On The Recent Lahore Attack

Once again our nation is under troublesome situation, as the recent Lahore attack has jolted everyone and has spread an air of grief. On this disturbing state of our nation many celebrities and politicians has expressed their condolence and offers condemnation against this brutal act.
The incident happened near Punjab Assembly where hundreds of chemists were protesting , however the attack was sudden that left 13 people killed and 83 injured including Traffic DIG Ahmed Mobin.
As per the findings, the attack was a suicide bombing , as the bomber exploded himself when the protest was ongoing between police officials and negotiators.
Number of Pakistani celebrities has pour hearts such as, Ali Zafar, Faysal Qureshi, Mahira Khan Humayun Saeed, Imran Abbas, Hamza Ali Abbasi and may more. The celebrities expresses their hurt over twitter and this is good to know that our social media has become a strong platform for the expression and freedom of speech.
This act of relentless has broken many lives and the sorrow is irreplaceable.We pray for the separated souls and ask the almighty for patience and forbearance for their families.