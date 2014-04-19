Pakistani Celebrities Who Were Born Aborad

ARY- Digital

Ahsan Khan

Ahsan Khan is talented, brilliant and fantastic actor of Pakistan entertainment industry. He was born in London, UK in 1981. His first debut was movie Nikkah .

Sanam Saeed

Persistently Kashif for serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai. She is also born in London,UK in 1985.She started her career as a VJ and made a debut from ARY Digital serial Daam. She has got more recognition from serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Mahnoor Baloch

I am not erroneous if I call her gorgeous and stunning actress. She is a complete package of acting skills. She was born in the United States. She has started her acting from drama serial Marvi and had received a lot of appreciation.

Sanam Chaudry

She is an actor, model and designer blessed with splendid talent. She was born in Jeddah Saudia Arab (1991).

Arij Fatima

Another young, talented actress Arij Fatima was born in The United States of America (1989). Her real name is Aribha Fatima. She started her career as a Model then in 2012 she entered in the acting field.

Meekal Zulfiqar

Meekal Zulfiqar was born in 1981 in London. His father is Pakistani whereas her mother is an English lady.

