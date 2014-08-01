Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan Replaces Virat Kohli in an Indian Advertisement

A very prestigious, renowned and famous actor from the not-so-big-yet industry of Lollywood, Fawad Afzal Khan, who is very well known by all the Pakistanis who are fond of TV and Movies because of not just one but so many reasons is finally ready to leave big marks and have some great and a bit bigger impacts on the bigger screens and the so vast and huge industry of Bollywood.

Fawad Afzal Khan, a Pakistani, not just actor but a singer and a very high demanding model too basically from one of the hearts of Pakistan, Lahore who has already been very famous because of his very bold, very robust, confident, charming and well defined looks has been gaining a serious attention in the Bollywood industry and not just for the purpose of movies but for a lot more. He is right now ready appear in an advertisement.

Fawad Afzal Khan is doing an Indian advertisement with Ileana D’Cruz replacing Virat Kohli, world famous cricketer. Recently Virat Kohli appeared in an Indian ad tapping his feet on the song of “Baar Baar Dekho”, most of you may have seen that one. Virat’s cast opposite was Ileana D’Cruz in which both of them performed their roles for the ad. But now Fawad is ready to replace Virat and by ready we mean he has almost done the thingy. The ad is just in process to get out on the screen. Fawad’s replacing of Virat and doing this ad with Ileana D’Cruz is really a big and good thing in this advertisement of a shampoo brand.

The reason for replacing Virat Kohli and bringing Fawad Khan in is perceptible by the senses or through immediate experience as we all can see that he has and is still catching a lot of attention in the industry of some really big guns. His awesome and charming persona made him more demanding. The film is on promotion nowadays and will keep on getting promoted until and unless it it gets released on 19th of September, the movie that Fawad Khan is making his Bollywood debut in, ‘Khoobsurat’. Watching the ad with the same personality will be a good perspective with respect to the marketing strategy of that same product. Hence it is proved that it is really a good and smart move. It’s a Win Win situation for almost all the parties.

This same advertisement has already had a lot of buzz in the past as for the first, there was the couple of Anushka and Virat and then later on, Anushka was replaced by Ileana and now Virat is replaced by Fawad Afzal Khan and according to this kinda-funny method or sequence the next one seems to be out is Ileana and then must be the turn of Fawad himself.

Fawad is famous and more liked by the women of not just Pakistan but women from India are also included in his fan list. Fawad has shared a lot of good words and good thoughts about the Indian Film Industry as he has said that: “India has mastered art of film-making”. And another Pakistani model and actor, Aamina Sheikh has also endorsed Fawad and spoke some really meaningful thoughts like: “Fawad Khan’s debut in the Bollywood Film Industry will help Pakistani actors in Bollywood.”

“She is a great person and I enjoyed working with her. The environment on the sets was very homely and I didn’t face any problem at any stage,” Fawad said on the sets of “Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega”. He also further added that “I didn’t face any problem in communicating with the people on the sets and a lot of credit goes to her (Sonam) for that.”

Fawad Khan’s advertisement is going to be kinda of a treat for his fans. And the in the advertisement, seeing him dancing and having that kind of fun on air will really make his fans cheer up.

